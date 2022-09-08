Just Trust Us: Here’s Where You’ll Be Eating This Fall

Across the country, our editors are gearing up to eat. Some trends immediately appear in fall’s crop of anticipated restaurant openings: Chefs are still exploring the familiar comforts of Italian food, moving away from the red sauce fervor of the past year and more toward coastal Italian flourishes (two coastal spots will debut in LA; San Francisco in particular is enjoying a “cicchetti renaissance”). Vegan and plant-based dining edges into new and exciting territory, whether it’s La Semilla’s Latin take in Atlanta, Mama Dut’s Vietnamese in Portland, or the return (finally!) of Superiority Burger in NYC. And wine bars aren’t going anywhere, with no fewer than four opening this fall in Austin (including one from Momofuku alums deemed a “wine restaurant”) and one lightly horror-themed one (sure!) in Chicago.

Among the buzzy openings to keep your eye on:

Omar Tate’s anticipated Honeysuckle Provisions will bring groceries, premade meals, and other sundries to West Philly.

The team behind NYC’s fish and chips hotspot Dame will follow that up with a meatier restaurant, Lord’s, devoted to English pub fare; elsewhere in New York, Kwame Onwuachi will bring an Afro Caribbean restaurant to Lincoln Center, part of a relaunch of sorts for the neighborhood surrounding the famous performing arts center.

Chef Daniel Rose — whose Le Coucou was a major hit in NYC — swaps coasts to take on Cafe Basque in Los Angeles, highlighting a French take on live-fire cooking and local seafood.

In SF, chef Ravi Kapur’s Liholiho Yacht Club will finally reopen after a year and a half of renovations, while pitmaster Matt Horn will debut a burger-focused restaurant.

London’s in-demand street food darlings Sichuan Fry and Dumpling Shack open their first full-fledged restaurant, serving, well, Sichuan fried chicken and soup dumplings.

But nearly every kind of experience can likely be found in this year’s fall slate. Here are Eater’s most anticipated openings, city by city:

Don Caminos is a visual vaquero providing editorial illustration from Mexico City.