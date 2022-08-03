Share All sharing options for: How a Gochujang Master Perfected Her 100-Year-Old Recipe

Choi, Myung Hee is officially a gochujang master — she earned the distinction from South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in 2012.

Choi started making gochujang, the fermented chile paste that is essential to Korean cuisine, more than two decades ago, when her mother-in-law taught her how to make it as well as doenjang — a fermented soy paste — and soy sauce.

As a fourth-generation gochujang master, Choi uses the family’s 100-year-old recipe and traditional techniques to produce her version of the potent paste, but she has also created a method that anyone can use to make gochujang at home.

Watch the full video to see her walk through the process of making gochujang, one of Korea’s most essential foods.