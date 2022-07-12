If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

The Prime Day Deals Eater Editors Are Actually Considering Buying

It’s Prime Day once again, Amazon’s annual sitewide sale for its Prime members. This year’s two-day event kicks off today, July 12, and wraps up on the 13th. To be exact, it started at midnight PT (or 3 a.m. on the East Coast) on Tuesday, July 12, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT (or 2:59 a.m. on the East Coast) on Wednesday, July 13.

If you’ve been in the market for the kinds of household goods Amazon reliably stocks — pricey blenders, fan-favorite air fryers, and utilitarian cookware — now might be the time to add to cart. But not all Prime Day deals are created equal. Here are the deals that Eater editors are personally considering (to buy either for ourselves or as a gift): Everything listed gets you at least 25 percent off that item you’ve maybe been flirting with. Happy shopping.

High-priced items we’re finally going to treat ourselves to

Best-in-the-game blender brand Vitamix has a handful of its highly coveted models on sale. The self-cleaning Vitamix 750 and the Vitamix 5200, the blender Wirecutter named best at blending everything, are both nearly 40 percent off. For a more introductory blender from Vitamix, you could opt for the Vitamix One, which comes in at $175.

Outside of blenders, Calphalon is offering a 10-piece set of pots and pans at just about 50 percent off, and KitchenAid’s tried-and-true food processor is on sale for $119. Plus, a robust coffee machine from Lavazza includes options for espresso, latte, and macchiato (among a few others).

And while you wont find the actual Instant Pot this year, the makers of the “it” appliance are selling the 10-in-1 Omni Plus that lists air frying, rotisserie, and roasting among its capabilities. It’s 50 percent off, at $140.

Heavily discounted items that would make great gifts

Chances are high you either have an upcoming wedding or housewarming gift to shop for: In those instances, something for the home is the safest bet. Calphalon’s 15-piece set of knives includes eight steak knives and during Prime Day is $126 versus $220.

And while you won’t score one of Le Creuset’s famous Dutch ovens as a part of the sale, the brand’s fairly similar chef’s oven (it has a glass lid) is a great option. It’s on sale for $250 and comes in blue Marseille, red cerise, and orange flame. Also discounted this year is Le Creuset’s cast-iron fish skillet (though let’s be honest you could cook something other than fish in it). It comes in a variety of colors and on sale at $180.

Elsewhere from iconic cookware makers, Staub has a four-piece baking dish and bowl set for $55. Plus, a KitchenAid baking dish that comes with a handy lid that also acts as a trivet would make a great host’s gift. It’s $38 and really, the pistachio color is just too good to miss.

And for the recipient who appreciates (or needs) classic stemware, the makers at Zwiesel have discounted a set of four all-purpose wine glasses down to $40.

Things you could probably use, even if just for fun

If your air fryer isn’t cutting it, consider an electric deep fryer. Hamilton Beach’s version is small enough for a countertop, but can fry up to eight cups of your favorite food. It’s 40 percent off during Prime Day, coming to $38.

A kitchen scale is absolutely something you’ve thought more than once about getting, so get it. KitchenAid’s digital scale is $27 and a game-changer when baking.

Love chile crunch and black truffles? This special chile oil from Momofuku is 25 percent off for Prime Day. And whether or not you love Danish butter cookies, you might as well scoop this 24-ounce tin from Royal Dansk (so double the usual size) either for gifting or for storage. It comes to $5.