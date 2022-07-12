If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

The October Prime Day Deals Eater Editors Are Actually Considering Buying

Share All sharing options for: The October Prime Day Deals Eater Editors Are Actually Considering Buying

Well, it’s Prime Day once again, and we mean that sincerely since it’s now officially a semi-annual event. Picking up where July’s Prime Day left off, Amazon’s latest sitewide sale for its members (known officially as the Prime Early Access Sale) kicked off Tuesday, October 11 and wraps up on the 12th.

If you’ve been in the market for the kinds of household goods Amazon reliably stocks — pricey blenders, fan-favorite air fryers, and utilitarian cookware — now might be the ideal time to add to cart. Here are the deals that Eater editors are personally considering (to buy either for ourselves or as we get a jump start on holiday gifting): Everything listed gets you at least 25 percent off that item you’ve maybe been flirting with. Happy shopping.

High-priced items we’re finally going to treat ourselves to

If you fall on the pro nugget ice side of the debate, the countertop ice maker from GE’s Opal line is nearly 30 percent off at $420. For a less expensive option that Wirecutter is still a fan of, NewAir’s portable ice maker comes in at $231 with 26 percent off.

Outside of blenders, the slightly smaller version of KitchenAid’s hallmark stand mixer is 32 percent off, down to $260. It comes in a wide variety of colors and is 3.5 quarts compared to the bigger 5-quart option. Plus, in one of the best deals of the event, Calphalon’s espresso machine is 51 percent off and comes with a steam wand for making lattes, cappuccinos, and more. And while it’s not as good of a deal at July’s Prime Day, Calphalon is also offering a 10-piece set of pots and pans at 30 percent off.

Heavily discounted items that would make great gifts

Chances are high you either have a wedding or housewarming gift to shop for, or you could get a head start on the holidays: In those instances, something for the home (that won’t set you back more than $200) is the safest bet.

For the coffee drinkers, Calphalon’s 14-cup coffee machine is $75 versus $110. And since a waffle maker is the sort of thing you’re unlikely to buy for yourself, gift your waffle-loving friend a rotating Belgian waffle maker for under $25.

Things you could probably use, even if just for fun

An Instant Pot is absolutely something you’ve thought more than once about getting, so get it. The 6-quart model that’s a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, makes yogurt, pressure cooks and more is 40 percent off at $90. Also from Instant Pot: an air fryer that’s half off and $70.

Beloved chile crisp Fly By Jing is on sale during Prime Day for 20 percent off. And if you’ve been making coffee at home a lot more lately, a handheld milk foamer from Zulay is a great get, and 20 percent off.