Sign Up for Eater Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Wu’s Newsletter

by Stephanie Wu
Three dishes of fried chicken on white bread Stephanie Wu

Since the launch of our From the Editor newsletter in 2017, Amanda Kludt has been recapping the biggest food news — on and off Eater — as well as exciting openings and happenings in the restaurant industry.

As Eater’s new editor-in-chief, I’ll be putting my own spin on this newsletter. Every other weekend I’ll share some of my favorite stories across Eater’s vast network of sites (where we publish hundreds of stories a week), as well as the food-related stories that caught my eye and dispatches from my travels. We’ll be introducing some new features to the newsletter as well: guest takeovers from other talented editors and writers on the Eater team, plus mini interviews and behind the scenes intel on how some of our biggest initiatives get put together.

I hope you’ll follow along as we relaunch on June 4. Sign up below to get From the Editor in your inbox, or take a look back at the archives. Sign up below:

