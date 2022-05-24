Sign Up for Eater Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Wu’s Newsletter

Since the launch of our From the Editor newsletter in 2017, Amanda Kludt has been recapping the biggest food news — on and off Eater — as well as exciting openings and happenings in the restaurant industry.

As Eater’s new editor-in-chief, I’ll be putting my own spin on this newsletter. Every other weekend I’ll share some of my favorite stories across Eater’s vast network of sites (where we publish hundreds of stories a week), as well as the food-related stories that caught my eye and dispatches from my travels. We’ll be introducing some new features to the newsletter as well: guest takeovers from other talented editors and writers on the Eater team, plus mini interviews and behind the scenes intel on how some of our biggest initiatives get put together.

I hope you’ll follow along as we relaunch on June 4. Sign up below to get From the Editor in your inbox, or take a look back at the archives. Sign up below: