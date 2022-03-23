Share All sharing options for: How Iconic NYC Steakhouse Peter Luger Expertly Dry-Ages Its Meat

On this episode of Plateworthy, chef Nyesha Arrington visits the legendary Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, NY, to learn the entire process behind its sizzling steaks, from top-of-the-line selections to the meticulous dry-aging process to cooking methods to serving customers.

It all starts in their dry-aging room, the “Fort Knox of meat,” as co-owner David Berson calls it. The steakhouse employees select only the best cuts of meat, and place them in this room under extremely specific, highly monitored conditions in order to age each steak to perfection, for about a month.

“It’s about the quality of the meat, we’re looking for a lot of marble,” says Berson. “You want all those flecks of fat.”

At any given moment, the restaurant has around 2,500 short loins and upwards of a few hundred ribeyes that are dry-aging.

By the time the meats reach the end of the aging process, the exterior looks desiccated and rough, which means the moisture has been pulled out of the meat.

“The piece of meat would probably decrease in size by about 20 percent once the aging process is done,” says Berson.

From there, the outsides are thinly cut to remove the dry edge from the meat, with the inside of the cuts serving as the “money steaks” as Berson says. The excess fat is trimmed away, with each specific cut of meat having its own process of being broken down.

After being cut, the meat goes off to cook, where it goes from flame to plate within seconds.

Check out the full video to see how the iconic restaurant cooks its steaks to perfection.