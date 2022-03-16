Here Are the 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Finalists

Today, the James Beard Foundation announced its slate of finalists for its 2022 awards. This short list of nominees honors the year’s outstanding restaurants and chefs — the first such list since 2020. In addition to the list of Restaurant and Chef Award finalists, the foundation announced chef and TV host Martin Yan as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award and Grace Young as the winner of its Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work supporting Chinatowns and Asian American-owned small businesses. They also announced four Leadership Award winners — Monica Ramirez of Justice for Migrant Women; Irene Li of Mei Mei Dumplings and Prepshift; Erika Allen of Urban Growers Collective; and Mavis-Jay Sanders of Drive Change. The worker-led, Oakland-based restaurant Understory took home the Emerging Leadership award. They join the already-announced America’s Classics winners for 2022, which were revealed in February.

The semifinalist rollout last month was not without its missteps. While promised changes to the categories, criteria, and voting processes did result in what was easily read as the most diverse — across race, gender, geography, styles of service, and styles of cuisine — in the foundation’s history, ultimately names had to be removed from that list due to closures, and one name was added because it had been left off “due to clerical error.” The overall sense is that while the changes are in many ways long overdue, they are also not totally comfortable yet for the foundation and its awards committee.

Unlike in years past, media nominees were not announced concurrently with the restaurant and chef nominees. Nominees for cookbook, journalism, and other media awards will be revealed in a separate announcement on April 27; Eater will update the list below to include those nominations, too. The Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will take place in Chicago on June 13. Without further ado, here are the nominees:

Outstanding Restaurateur

A restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture. Eligible candidates must have been in the restaurant business for at least five years and they must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past three years. The medallion and a certificate are given to the winning restaurateur or, in the case of a pair or team of restaurateurs who are generally understood to be equal partners in the endeavor, restaurateurs.

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle, and others), Washington, D.C.

Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable, and Revival), Atlanta

Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem, and others, Portland, OR

Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia

Outstanding Chef

A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Eligible candidates must have been working as a chef for three or more consecutive years. The medallion and a certificate are given to the winning chef or, in the case of a pair or team of chefs who are understood to be equal partners in the endeavor, chefs.

Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland and San Francisco, CA

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA and MD

Jason Vincent, Giant, Chicago

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Outstanding Restaurant

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community. Eligible candidates must have been in business for five or more consecutive years, not including any time closed due to the pandemic. A certificate is given to the winning restaurant and the medallion, and a certificate are given to the restaurant’s principal owner, or General Manager, or Chef, at the discretion of the restaurant.

Brennan’s, New Orleans

Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC

Chai Pani, Asheville, NC

Parachute, Chicago

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Emerging Chef

A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come. No age limit is required. The medallion and a certificate are given to the winning chef.

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC

Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC

Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans

Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin

Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2020 or 2021 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come. A certificate is given to the winning restaurant, and the medallion and a certificate are given to the restaurant’s principal owner, or General Manager, or Chef(s), at the discretion of the restaurant.

Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles

Bacanora, Phoenix

BARDA, Detroit

Dhamaka, NYC

Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA

Kasama, Chicago

Leeward, Portland, ME

Owamni, Minneapolis

Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

Ursula, NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta

Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston

Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC

Outstanding Baker

Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ

Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT

Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami

Outstanding Hospitality

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent and excellent hospitality and service to its dining community, while also making efforts to provide a sustainable work culture. Eligible candidates have been in operation for five or more years.

Cúrate, Asheville, NC

House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

Hugo’s, Houston

Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

Outstanding Wine Program

The Four Horsemen, NYC

Frenchette, NYC

The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Maydan, Washington, D.C.

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Outstanding Bar Program

Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC

Attaboy, Nashville

barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.

Julep, Houston

Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

Best Chef: California

Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA

Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago

Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee

Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis

Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver

Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver

Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO

Best Chef: New York State

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC

JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC

Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC

Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME

Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT

Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR

Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu

Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR

Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC

Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville

Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans

Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe

Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe

Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM

Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas

Best Chef: Texas

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston

Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX

Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.