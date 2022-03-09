 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Quick Asian Pear and Cabbage Slaw Recipe With a Ton of Flavor Payoff

Cilantro, fresh ginger, and rice wine vinegar add up to a cool, crisp coleslaw

by Rebecca Flint Marx
This recipe is part of our partnership with YesChef, a subscription-based streaming platform offering cinematic cooking classes from world-renowned chefs. Learn more here.

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A small bowl of Asian pear and cabbage slaw on a wooden table. YesChef

When you’re eating a dish as rich as fried chicken, a punch of brightness and freshness is absolutely essential, and nothing suits the bill quite as well as a bowl of cool, crisp coleslaw. But thanks to the mayo-glopped versions popular at mediocre fast food chains, this classic Southern side dish has earned a bad reputation.

In his cooking class for YesChef, a subscription-based streaming platform offering cinematic cooking classes taught by world-renowned chefs, Kentucky chef Edward Lee seeks to remake coleslaw’s reputation with a bright, herby Asian pear and cabbage slaw.

“It grows cheap, and it grows plentiful,” Lee says of cabbage, the slaw’s staple ingredient. “A lot of Southerners have relied on cabbage for sustenance, whether in the form of braised cabbage or coleslaw — there’s many many different ways” to use it.

For this recipe, tender leaves of Savoy cabbage and crisp Asian pears are cut into thin matchsticks for optimal crunch. “I love the way the two kind of work together,” Lee says. “They’re both very crispy. There’s not too much acidity in the Asian pear, the flavor is a little more delicate.” To the pears and cabbage, Lee adds a flurry of chopped cilantro and an easy, sweet-sour vinaigrette that’s made with ginger, sugar, rice wine vinegar, and white pepper.

Even with all that chopping, Lee’s recipe offers a ton of flavor payoff with only a few minutes of prep, and that’s definitely a bonus when you’re hustling to get dinner on the table. — Amy McCarthy

Asian Pear and Cabbage Slaw Recipe

Serves 3

Ingredients:

2 Asian pears, peeled and cut into batons
5 large savoy cabbage leaves, thinly sliced
¼ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
1½ inches fresh ginger, peeled and grated
1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon ground white pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup rice wine vinegar

Instructions:

Step 1: Place the pear batons, sliced cabbage, chopped cilantro, and grated ginger in a large bowl.

Step 2: Add the salt, white pepper, and sugar.

Step 3: Add the rice wine vinegar and toss well to combine.

Step 4: Allow the slaw to rest for a few minutes before serving.

This recipe comes from Eater’s partnership with YesChef, a streaming platform where the world’s best chefs teach home cooking in their own cinematic classes. Get your all-access pass here to start learning today.

More From Eater

The Latest

Congress Won’t Send Any More Financial Aid to Restaurants Despite Pleas From the Industry

By Amy McCarthy

Filed under:

Why Bootleg Moe’s Taverns Are All Over Latin America

Homer Simpson drinks here. So do countless "Simpsons" fans across Latin America.

By Tamlin Magee

How America’s Coffee Got Bad — and Then Got Great

By Madeleine Davies

The Turkish Çaydanlık Proves Two Teapots Are Better Than One

By Demetrios Ioannou

The Best Way to Eat Ice Cream When It’s Cold Out Is a Stout Float

By Joy Cho

The Empty Politics of Stoli’s Name Change

By Jaya Saxena

Sign up for the Sign up for the Eater newsletter

The freshest news from the food world every day