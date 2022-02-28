Tracking the Starbucks Unionization Wave

Everything you need to know about the restaurant, chef, and media awards

In December 2021, a group of workers at a Starbucks location in Buffalo, New York, kicked off a unionization wave that is now sweeping the country. Organizing as Starbucks Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, workers at the country’s biggest coffee chain are currently waging one of the most compelling battles in the American labor movement as they seek higher wages, improved health insurance, and better working conditions.

Since December, Eater has been keeping tabs on unionization efforts at Starbucks, starting with that first store in Buffalo. Stay tuned here for all of our coverage of the Starbucks union sweep.