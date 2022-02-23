Here Are the 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Today in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.
At a glance, the list appears to be one of the most diverse — across race, gender, geography, styles of service, and styles of cuisine — in the foundation’s history. There are some new categories this year, meant to address the findings of an extensive 2021 audit to address the longstanding biases baked into the awards process. There is now an emerging chef award; unlike previous years’ rising star chef award, the nominees below were not subjected to an age cut off. The regional best chef categories have also been reconfigured, with California, New York, and Texas each getting their own categories, in hopes of recognizing a broader geographic range of winners.
Voting is also different this year: previous JBFA winners (a group that skews white, and male) are no longer automatically included in the voting body that determines who from the semifinalist lists moves onto the finalist list, and then the winners list. The voting body has broadened to also include food experts beyond traditional food media and chefs, all with a goal of having 45 percent of committee members and judges be people of color this year, and 50 percent next year.
Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 16, while winners will be feted at a gala in Chicago on Monday, June 13. Check out the full semifinalist list below.
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle, and others), Washington, D.C.
- Kim Bartmann, Bartmann Group, Minneapolis
- Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
- Jason and Sue Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group, Orlando, FL
- Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, Cleveland
- Larry and Jessica Delgado, Delgado Collective, McAllen, TX
- Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality, NYC
- Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Restaurant, Los Angeles
- Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable, and Revival), Atlanta
- Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady and Piggy Smalls, Honolulu
- Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others) NYC
- Joe Muench, Black Shoe Hospitality, Milwaukee
- Willy Ng, Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, and Palette Tea House, San Francisco
- Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem, and others, Portland, OR
- Todd Richards and Joshua Lee, The Soulful Company (Lake & Oak), Atlanta
- J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp, SavannahBlue, Detroit
- Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland, MA
- Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston
- Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia
- Edwin Zoe, Zoe Ma Ma and Chimera Ramen, Boulder and Denver, CO
Outstanding Chef
- Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland and San Francisco, CA
- Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA
- Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City
- Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA and MD
- Austin Covert, Rosewild, Fargo, ND
- Christopher Gross, Christopher’s, Phoenix
- Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta, Phoenix
- Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI
- Kyle Knall, Birch, Milwaukee
- Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso, TX
- Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles
- Keiji Nakazawa, Sushi Sho, Honolulu
- Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO
- Alex Raij and Eder Montero, La Vara, NYC
- Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC
- Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami
- Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston
- Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore
- Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle
Outstanding Restaurant
- Brennan’s, New Orleans
- Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC
- Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
- Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT
- Di Fara Pizza, NYC
- El Burén de Lula, Loíza, PR
- Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia
- Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT
- La Morada, NYC
- Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, OK
- Métier, Washington, D.C.
- Mixtli, San Antonio, TX
- Parachute, Chicago
- Paragary’s, Sacramento, CA
- Post & Beam, Los Angeles
- Odd Duck, Milwaukee
- Oriole, Chicago
- ShinBay, Scottsdale, AZ
- Sushi Izakaya Gaku, Honolulu
- The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle
Emerging Chef
- Manuel “Manny” Barella, Bellota, Denver
- Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
- Kristi Brown, Communion, Seattle
- Rochelle Daniel, Atria, Flagstaff, AZ
- Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC
- Casey Felton, Bahn Oui, Los Angeles
- Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, NYC
- Ben Grupe, Tempus, St. Louis
- Donald Hawk, Valentine, Phoenix
- Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC
- Brian Hirata, Na‘’au, Hilo, HI
- Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans
- Thuy Pham, Mama Đút, Portland, OR
- Mia Orino and Carlo Gan, Kamayan ATL, Atlanta
- Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin
- Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia
- Amanda Turner, Olamaie, Austin
- Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Milford, NH
- Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA
- David Yoshimura, Nisei, San Francisco
Best New Restaurant
- ABACÁ, San Francisco
- Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles
- Bacanora, Phoenix
- BARDA, Detroit
- Café Mamajuana, Burlington, VT
- Casian Seafood, Lafayette, CO
- Dhamaka, NYC
- Fritai, New Orleans
- Gage & Tollner, NYC
- Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA
- Kasama, Chicago
- Kimika, NYC
- Laser Wolf, Philadelphia
- Leeward, Portland, ME
- Lengua Madre, New Orleans
- MACHETE, Greensboro, NC
- Matia Kitchen & Bar, Orcas Island, WA
- The Marble Table, Billings, MT
- Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Asheville, NC
- NiHao, Baltimore
- Owamni, Minneapolis
- Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.
- Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, San Leon, TX
- República, Portland, OR
- Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
- Sooper Secret Izakaya, Honolulu
- Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis
- Ursula, NYC
- Zacatlán Restaurant, Santa Fe
- Zitz Sum, Coral Gables, FL
Outstanding Pastry Chef
- Antonio Bachour, Bachour, Coral Gables and Doral, FL
- Nicolas Blouin, Destination Kohler, Kohler, WI
- Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit
- Mark Chacón, Chacónne Patisserie, Phoenix
- Angela Cicala, Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, Philadelphia
- Kate Fisher Hamm, Leeward, Portland, ME
- Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu
- Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
- Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta
- Elise Mensing, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis
- Camari Mick, The Musket Room, NYC
- Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston
- Shannah Primiano, Porto, Chicago
- Rabii Saber, Four Seasons, Orlando, FL
- Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC
- Anne Specker, Kinship, Washington, D.C.
- Krystle Swenson, The Social Haus, Greenough, MT
- Sofia Tejeda, Mixtli, San Antonio, TX
- Jen Yee, Hopkins and Company, Atlanta
Outstanding Baker
- David Cáceres, La Panadería, San Antonio, TX
- Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago
- Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME
- Susannah Gebhart, Old World Levain (OWL) Bakery, Asheville, NC
- Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO
- Joseph, Archalous, and Caroline Geragosian, Old Sasoon Bakery, Pasadena, CA
- Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ
- Aaron Hall, The Local Crumb, Mount Vernon, IA
- Mike Hirao, Nisshodo Candy Store, Honolulu
- Clement Hsu, Katherine Campecino-Wong, and James Wong, Breadbelly, San Francisco
- Nobutoshi “Nobu” Mizushima and Yuko Kawashiwo, Ihatov Bread and Coffee, Albuquerque, NM
- Evette Rahman, Sister Honey’s, Orlando, FL
- Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, Second Daughter Baking Co., Philadelphia
- Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT
- Khatera Shams, Sunshine Spice Bakery & Cafe, Boise, ID
- Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami
- Elaine Townsend, Café Mochiko, Cincinnati, OH
- Maricsa Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX
- Louis Volle, Lodi, NYC
- Pamela Vuong, The Flour Box, Seattle
Outstanding Hospitality
- BaoBao Dumpling House, Portland, ME
- Bar del Corso, Seattle
- Binkley’s, Phoenix
- Coquine, Portland, OR
- Cúrate, Asheville, NC
- House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
- Hugo’s, Houston
- Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL
- José, Dallas
- Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY
- Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop, Detroit
- Phoenicia, Birmingham, MI
- The Preacher’s Son, Bentonville, AR
- Sanford, Milwaukee
- Spuntino, Denver
- Steve and Cookie’s, Margate, NJ
- Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC
- Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta
- Tutka Bay Lodge, Homer, AK
- Valter’s Osteria, Salt Lake City
Outstanding Wine Program
- a.kitchen + bar, Philadelphia
- The Four Horsemen, NYC
- Frenchette, NYC
- Golden Age Wine, Mountain Brook, AL
- High Street Wine Co., San Antonio, TX
- Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River, OR
- Kai, Phoenix
- L’Etoile, Madison, WI
- The Little Nell, Aspen, CO
- Lucky Palace, Bossier City, LA
- Lyla Lila, Atlanta
- Madam, Birmingham, MI
- Maydan, Washington, D.C.
- Polo Grill, Tulsa, OK
- The Punchdown, Oakland, CA
- Rainbow Ranch Lodge, Gallatin Gateway, MT
- Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA
- Sachet, Dallas
- Tomo, Seattle
- Vicia, St. Louis
Outstanding Bar Program
- Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC
- Attaboy, Nashville
- Avenue Pub, New Orleans
- Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
- barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.
- Cafe La Trova, Miami
- Chapel Tavern, Reno, NV
- Friends and Family, Oakland, CA
- Genever, Los Angeles
- Goodkind, Milwaukee
- The Jewel Box, Portland, ME
- Julep, Houston
- La Factoría, San Juan, PR
- Las Almas Rotas, Dallas
- Llama San, NYC
- Nobody’s Darling, Chicago
- Shelby, Detroit
- Valkyrie, Tulsa, OK
- Vicia, St. Louis
- Water Witch, Salt Lake City
Best Chef: California
- Chris Barnum-Dann, Localis, Sacramento, CA
- Sylvan Mishima Brackett, Rintaro, San Francisco
- Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco
- Keith Corbin, Alta Adams, Los Angeles
- Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto, CA
- Tony Ho, Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant, Rosemead, CA
- Judept Irra, Tamales Elena y Antojitos, Bell Gardens, CA
- Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
- Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA
- Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA
- Heena Patel, Besharam, San Francisco
- Natalia Pereira, Woodspoon, Los Angeles
- Melissa Perello, Octavia, San Francisco
- Minh Phan, Phenakite, Los Angeles
- Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Los Angeles
- Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA
- Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles
- James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
- Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco
- Anthony Wells, Juniper and Ivy, San Diego
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit
- Rodolfo Cuadros, Amaru and Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Chicago
- Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago
- Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago
- Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago
- Anthony Lombardo, SheWolf, Detroit
- Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit
- Thomas Melvin, Vida, Indianapolis
- Dave Park, Jeong, Chicago
- Michael Ransom, ima, Detroit
- Darnell Reed, Luella’s Southern Kitchen, Chicago
- James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI
- Jose Salazar, Salazar, Cincinnati, OH
- Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
- Ahmad Sanji, AlTayeb, Dearborn, MI
- John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago
- Jill Vedaa, Salt+, Lakewood, OH
- Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit
- Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago
- Kate Williams, Karl’s, Detroit
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
- Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, PA
- Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ
- Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
- Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.
- Adam Diltz, Elwood, Philadelphia
- Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, DE
- Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ
- Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington, VA
- Bill Hoffman, The House of William & Merry, Hockessin, DE
- Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia
- Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, Apteka, Pittsburgh
- Wei Lu, China Chalet, Florham Park, NJ
- Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
- Peter Prime, Cane, Washington, D.C.
- Carlos Raba, Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore
- Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.
- Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia
- Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.
- Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh
- Bethany Zozula, 40 North at Alphabet City, Pittsburgh
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee
- Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee
- Daniel Bonanno, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Madison, WI
- Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis
- Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis
- Michael Haskett, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Sioux Falls, SD
- Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee
- Mary Kastman, Driftless Cafe, Viroqua, WI
- Anthony Kueper, Dolce, Omaha, NE
- Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee
- Rachel McGill, DISH Restaurant, Lincoln, NE
- Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Fargo, ND
- Craig Rivard, Little Fox, St. Louis
- Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar, Dubuque, IA
- Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis
- Erik Skaar, Vann, Spring Park, MN
- Evy Swoboda, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis
- Carl Thorne-Thomsen, Story., Prairie Village, KS
- Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis
- Ben Welch, Botanica, Wildwood, MO
Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- Saibeen Acord, Saibeen’s Kitchen, Great Falls, MT
- Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID
- Dan Ansotegui, Ansots, Boise, ID
- Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver
- Mike Blocher, Nick Fahs, and David Barboza, Table X, Salt Lake City
- Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver
- Logen Crew and Paul Chamberlain, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City
- Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO
- Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT
- Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY
- Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID
- Chris Lockhart, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge, MT
- Chris McDonald, Cowfish, Lander, WY
- Mawa McQueen, Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen, CO
- Brian Menges, The 2nd Street Bistro, Livingston, MT
- Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman, MT
- Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver
- Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO
- Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs, CO
- Dave Wells, The Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa, Pray, MT
Best Chef: New York State
- Einat Admony, Balaboosta, NYC
- Mary Attea, The Musket Room, NYC
- Albert and Malenda Bartley, Top Taste, Kingston, NY
- Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC
- Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen, NYC
- Eric Gao, O Mandarin, Hartsdale and Hicksville, NY
- JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC
- Gabe McMackin, Troutbeck, Amenia, NY
- Helen Nguyen, Saigon Social, NYC
- Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC
- Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC
- Kyo Pang, Kopitiam, NYC
- Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC
- Carla Perez-Gallardo and Hannah Black, Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY
- Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, NYC
- Romeo Regalli, Ras Plant Based, NYC
- Irwin Sánchez, Under the Volcano, NYC
- Bryce Shuman, Sweetbriar, NYC
- Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo, NYC
- Dale Talde, Goosefeather, Tarrytown, NY
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
- Bowman Brown, Elda, Biddeford, ME
- Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME
- Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge, MA
- Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston
- Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH
- Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem, MA
- Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Cambridge, MA
- Ben Jackson, Magnus on Water, Biddeford, ME
- Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston
- Christian Kruse, Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex Junction, VT
- Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, CT
- Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME
- Hector Ludena, Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT
- Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT
- Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA
- William Rietzel, COAST, Watch Hill, RI
- Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME
- John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston
- David Schrier, Jessica Pollard and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton, MA
- David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH
Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Nathan Bentley, Altura Bistro, Anchorage, AK
- Nick Coffey, Ursa Minor, Lopez Island, WA
- Erasto Jackson, Lil Red’s Takeout and Catering, Seattle
- Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem, OR
- Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar, Seattle
- Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR
- Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu
- Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle
- David Nichols, Eight Row, Seattle
- Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR
- Brandon Pettit, Delancey, Seattle
- Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR
- Mark Pomaski, Moon & Turtle, Hilo, HI
- Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK
- Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI
- Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle
- Mark and Minaka Urquidi, Ethel’s Grill, Honolulu
- Jojo Vasquez, Fond, Lahaina, HI
- Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle
- Chad White, Zona Blanca, Spokane, WA
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
- Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
- Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC
- Mike Costello and Amy Dawson, Lost Creek Farm, Lost Creek, WV
- Oscar Diaz, The Cortez, Raleigh, NC
- Sunny Gerhart, St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, Raleigh, NC
- Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville
- Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville
- Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC
- Anthony Lamas, Seviche, Louisville, KY
- Jason Liang, Brush Sushi Izakaya, Decatur, GA
- Ouita Michel, Holly Hill Inn, Midway, Lexington, and Versailles, KY
- Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC
- Orlando Pagán, Wild Common, Charleston, SC
- Craig Richards, Lyla Lila, Atlanta
- Alison Settle, Barn8, Goshen, KY
- Peyton Smith, Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem, NC
- Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, Winston-Salem, NC
- Aaron Vandemark, Panciuto, Hillsborough, NC
- Joey Ward, Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Atlanta
- Mailea Weger, Lou, Nashville
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
- Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans
- Michael Beltran, Ariete, Coconut Grove, FL
- Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang, Itamae, Miami
- Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach, FL
- Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL
- Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed, Miami
- Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant, New Orleans
- Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR
- Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL
- Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans
- Matthew McClure, The Hive, Bentonville, AR
- Abel Mendoza, Estela, Rincón, PR
- Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL
- Michael Nelson, GW Fins, New Orleans
- Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Kendall, FL
- Alex Perry, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS
- Michael Pirolo, Macchialina, Miami
- Allison Richard, High Hat Cafe, New Orleans
- Rafael Rios, Yeyo’s, Bentonville, AR
- Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
- Matthew Amberg, Oren, Tulsa, OK
- Wanda J. Armstrong, Evelyn’s, Tulsa, OK
- Indri Bahar, Rendang & Co. Indonesian Bistro, Tulsa, OK
- Troy Cannan, LuLou’s Restaurant, Reno, NV
- Kwok Chen, Kwok’s Bistro, Reno, NV
- Andrew Donovan, Basque, Tulsa, OK
- Lori Hashimoto, Hana Japanese Eatery, Phoenix
- Zach Hutton, Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, Oklahoma City, OK
- Gina Marinelli, La Strega and Harlo, Las Vegas
- John Martinez, Tito & Pep, Tucson, AZ
- Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, Tucson, AZ
- Ahmed Obo, Jambo Cafe, Santa Fe
- Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe
- Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe
- Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM
- Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ
- Eben Shillingford, Sisserou’s, Tulsa, OK
- Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas
- Hongrui Xin, Big Dan Shanxi Taste, Las Vegas
- Marie Yniguez, Bocadillos, Albuquerque, NM
Best Chef: Texas
- Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery, Katy, TX
- Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin
- Aaron Budorn, Bludorn, Houston
- Sylvia Casares, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, Houston
- Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
- Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston
- Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX
- Kaiser Lashkari, Himalaya Restaurant, Houston
- Matt McCallister, Homewood, Dallas
- Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX
- Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast, Dallas
- Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas
- Esaul Ramos Jr., 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio, TX
- Felipe Riccio, MARCH, Houston
- Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas
- John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio, TX
- Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX
- Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin
- Finn Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock, TX
- Koji Yoshida, EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano, TX
Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.