Here Are the 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Today in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

At a glance, the list appears to be one of the most diverse — across race, gender, geography, styles of service, and styles of cuisine — in the foundation’s history. There are some new categories this year, meant to address the findings of an extensive 2021 audit to address the longstanding biases baked into the awards process. There is now an emerging chef award; unlike previous years’ rising star chef award, the nominees below were not subjected to an age cut off. The regional best chef categories have also been reconfigured, with California, New York, and Texas each getting their own categories, in hopes of recognizing a broader geographic range of winners.

Voting is also different this year: previous JBFA winners (a group that skews white, and male) are no longer automatically included in the voting body that determines who from the semifinalist lists moves onto the finalist list, and then the winners list. The voting body has broadened to also include food experts beyond traditional food media and chefs, all with a goal of having 45 percent of committee members and judges be people of color this year, and 50 percent next year.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 16, while winners will be feted at a gala in Chicago on Monday, June 13. Check out the full semifinalist list below.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle, and others), Washington, D.C.

Kim Bartmann, Bartmann Group, Minneapolis

Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

Jason and Sue Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group, Orlando, FL

Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, Cleveland

Larry and Jessica Delgado, Delgado Collective, McAllen, TX

Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality, NYC

Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Restaurant, Los Angeles

Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable, and Revival), Atlanta

Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady and Piggy Smalls, Honolulu

Marc Meyer, Vicki Freeman, and Chris Paraskevaides, Bowery Group (Shuka, Shukette, Vic’s, and others) NYC

Joe Muench, Black Shoe Hospitality, Milwaukee

Willy Ng, Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, and Palette Tea House, San Francisco

Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem, and others, Portland, OR

Todd Richards and Joshua Lee, The Soulful Company (Lake & Oak), Atlanta

J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp, SavannahBlue, Detroit

Deborah Snow and Barbara White, Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering, Sunderland, MA

Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia

Edwin Zoe, Zoe Ma Ma and Chimera Ramen, Boulder and Denver, CO

Outstanding Chef

Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland and San Francisco, CA

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA and MD

Austin Covert, Rosewild, Fargo, ND

Christopher Gross, Christopher’s, Phoenix

Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta, Phoenix

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI

Kyle Knall, Birch, Milwaukee

Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso, TX

Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles

Keiji Nakazawa, Sushi Sho, Honolulu

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, La Vara, NYC

Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC

Michael Schwartz, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Outstanding Restaurant

Brennan’s, New Orleans

Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC

Chai Pani, Asheville, NC

Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT

Di Fara Pizza, NYC

El Burén de Lula, Loíza, PR

Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia

Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT

La Morada, NYC

Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, OK

Métier, Washington, D.C.

Mixtli, San Antonio, TX

Parachute, Chicago

Paragary’s, Sacramento, CA

Post & Beam, Los Angeles

Odd Duck, Milwaukee

Oriole, Chicago

ShinBay, Scottsdale, AZ

Sushi Izakaya Gaku, Honolulu

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Emerging Chef

Manuel “Manny” Barella, Bellota, Denver

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Kristi Brown, Communion, Seattle

Rochelle Daniel, Atria, Flagstaff, AZ

Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC

Casey Felton, Bahn Oui, Los Angeles

Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, NYC

Ben Grupe, Tempus, St. Louis

Donald Hawk, Valentine, Phoenix

Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC

Brian Hirata, Na‘’au, Hilo, HI

Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans

Thuy Pham, Mama Đút, Portland, OR

Mia Orino and Carlo Gan, Kamayan ATL, Atlanta

Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia

Amanda Turner, Olamaie, Austin

Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Milford, NH

Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA

David Yoshimura, Nisei, San Francisco

Best New Restaurant

ABACÁ, San Francisco

Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles

Bacanora, Phoenix

BARDA, Detroit

Café Mamajuana, Burlington, VT

Casian Seafood, Lafayette, CO

Dhamaka, NYC

Fritai, New Orleans

Gage & Tollner, NYC

Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA

Kasama, Chicago

Kimika, NYC

Laser Wolf, Philadelphia

Leeward, Portland, ME

Lengua Madre, New Orleans

MACHETE, Greensboro, NC

Matia Kitchen & Bar, Orcas Island, WA

The Marble Table, Billings, MT

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, Asheville, NC

NiHao, Baltimore

Owamni, Minneapolis

Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, San Leon, TX

República, Portland, OR

Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

Sooper Secret Izakaya, Honolulu

Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Ursula, NYC

Zacatlán Restaurant, Santa Fe

Zitz Sum, Coral Gables, FL

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Antonio Bachour, Bachour, Coral Gables and Doral, FL

Nicolas Blouin, Destination Kohler, Kohler, WI

Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

Mark Chacón, Chacónne Patisserie, Phoenix

Angela Cicala, Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, Philadelphia

Kate Fisher Hamm, Leeward, Portland, ME

Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta

Elise Mensing, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis

Camari Mick, The Musket Room, NYC

Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston

Shannah Primiano, Porto, Chicago

Rabii Saber, Four Seasons, Orlando, FL

Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC

Anne Specker, Kinship, Washington, D.C.

Krystle Swenson, The Social Haus, Greenough, MT

Sofia Tejeda, Mixtli, San Antonio, TX

Jen Yee, Hopkins and Company, Atlanta

Outstanding Baker

David Cáceres, La Panadería, San Antonio, TX

Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Susannah Gebhart, Old World Levain (OWL) Bakery, Asheville, NC

Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO

Joseph, Archalous, and Caroline Geragosian, Old Sasoon Bakery, Pasadena, CA

Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ

Aaron Hall, The Local Crumb, Mount Vernon, IA

Mike Hirao, Nisshodo Candy Store, Honolulu

Clement Hsu, Katherine Campecino-Wong, and James Wong, Breadbelly, San Francisco

Nobutoshi “Nobu” Mizushima and Yuko Kawashiwo, Ihatov Bread and Coffee, Albuquerque, NM

Evette Rahman, Sister Honey’s, Orlando, FL

Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, Second Daughter Baking Co., Philadelphia

Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT

Khatera Shams, Sunshine Spice Bakery & Cafe, Boise, ID

Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami

Elaine Townsend, Café Mochiko, Cincinnati, OH

Maricsa Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX

Louis Volle, Lodi, NYC

Pamela Vuong, The Flour Box, Seattle

Outstanding Hospitality

BaoBao Dumpling House, Portland, ME

Bar del Corso, Seattle

Binkley’s, Phoenix

Coquine, Portland, OR

Cúrate, Asheville, NC

House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

Hugo’s, Houston

Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

José, Dallas

Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop, Detroit

Phoenicia, Birmingham, MI

The Preacher’s Son, Bentonville, AR

Sanford, Milwaukee

Spuntino, Denver

Steve and Cookie’s, Margate, NJ

Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

Tutka Bay Lodge, Homer, AK

Valter’s Osteria, Salt Lake City

Outstanding Wine Program

a.kitchen + bar, Philadelphia

The Four Horsemen, NYC

Frenchette, NYC

Golden Age Wine, Mountain Brook, AL

High Street Wine Co., San Antonio, TX

Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River, OR

Kai, Phoenix

L’Etoile, Madison, WI

The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Lucky Palace, Bossier City, LA

Lyla Lila, Atlanta

Madam, Birmingham, MI

Maydan, Washington, D.C.

Polo Grill, Tulsa, OK

The Punchdown, Oakland, CA

Rainbow Ranch Lodge, Gallatin Gateway, MT

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Sachet, Dallas

Tomo, Seattle

Vicia, St. Louis

Outstanding Bar Program

Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC

Attaboy, Nashville

Avenue Pub, New Orleans

Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu

barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.

Cafe La Trova, Miami

Chapel Tavern, Reno, NV

Friends and Family, Oakland, CA

Genever, Los Angeles

Goodkind, Milwaukee

The Jewel Box, Portland, ME

Julep, Houston

La Factoría, San Juan, PR

Las Almas Rotas, Dallas

Llama San, NYC

Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

Shelby, Detroit

Valkyrie, Tulsa, OK

Vicia, St. Louis

Water Witch, Salt Lake City

Best Chef: California

Chris Barnum-Dann, Localis, Sacramento, CA

Sylvan Mishima Brackett, Rintaro, San Francisco

Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco

Keith Corbin, Alta Adams, Los Angeles

Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto, CA

Tony Ho, Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant, Rosemead, CA

Judept Irra, Tamales Elena y Antojitos, Bell Gardens, CA

Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA

Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA

Heena Patel, Besharam, San Francisco

Natalia Pereira, Woodspoon, Los Angeles

Melissa Perello, Octavia, San Francisco

Minh Phan, Phenakite, Los Angeles

Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Los Angeles

Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA

Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco

Anthony Wells, Juniper and Ivy, San Diego

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Rodolfo Cuadros, Amaru and Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, Chicago

Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago

Anthony Lombardo, SheWolf, Detroit

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit

Thomas Melvin, Vida, Indianapolis

Dave Park, Jeong, Chicago

Michael Ransom, ima, Detroit

Darnell Reed, Luella’s Southern Kitchen, Chicago

James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI

Jose Salazar, Salazar, Cincinnati, OH

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Ahmad Sanji, AlTayeb, Dearborn, MI

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago

Jill Vedaa, Salt+, Lakewood, OH

Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit

Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago

Kate Williams, Karl’s, Detroit

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, PA

Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Adam Diltz, Elwood, Philadelphia

Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, DE

Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ

Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington, VA

Bill Hoffman, The House of William & Merry, Hockessin, DE

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, Apteka, Pittsburgh

Wei Lu, China Chalet, Florham Park, NJ

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Peter Prime, Cane, Washington, D.C.

Carlos Raba, Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.

Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh

Bethany Zozula, 40 North at Alphabet City, Pittsburgh

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

Daniel Bonanno, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Madison, WI

Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis

Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis

Michael Haskett, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Sioux Falls, SD

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee

Mary Kastman, Driftless Cafe, Viroqua, WI

Anthony Kueper, Dolce, Omaha, NE

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee

Rachel McGill, DISH Restaurant, Lincoln, NE

Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Fargo, ND

Craig Rivard, Little Fox, St. Louis

Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar, Dubuque, IA

Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis

Erik Skaar, Vann, Spring Park, MN

Evy Swoboda, Brasserie by Niche, St. Louis

Carl Thorne-Thomsen, Story., Prairie Village, KS

Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Ben Welch, Botanica, Wildwood, MO

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Saibeen Acord, Saibeen’s Kitchen, Great Falls, MT

Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID

Dan Ansotegui, Ansots, Boise, ID

Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver

Mike Blocher, Nick Fahs, and David Barboza, Table X, Salt Lake City

Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver

Logen Crew and Paul Chamberlain, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT

Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY

Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID

Chris Lockhart, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge, MT

Chris McDonald, Cowfish, Lander, WY

Mawa McQueen, Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen, CO

Brian Menges, The 2nd Street Bistro, Livingston, MT

Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman, MT

Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver

Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO

Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs, CO

Dave Wells, The Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa, Pray, MT

Best Chef: New York State

Einat Admony, Balaboosta, NYC

Mary Attea, The Musket Room, NYC

Albert and Malenda Bartley, Top Taste, Kingston, NY

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC

Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen, NYC

Eric Gao, O Mandarin, Hartsdale and Hicksville, NY

JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC

Gabe McMackin, Troutbeck, Amenia, NY

Helen Nguyen, Saigon Social, NYC

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC

Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC

Kyo Pang, Kopitiam, NYC

Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC

Carla Perez-Gallardo and Hannah Black, Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, NYC

Romeo Regalli, Ras Plant Based, NYC

Irwin Sánchez, Under the Volcano, NYC

Bryce Shuman, Sweetbriar, NYC

Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo, NYC

Dale Talde, Goosefeather, Tarrytown, NY

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Bowman Brown, Elda, Biddeford, ME

Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME

Patricia Estorino, Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar, Waltham and Cambridge, MA

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH

Daniel Gursha, Ledger, Salem, MA

Tico Huynh, Yvonne’s, Cambridge, MA

Ben Jackson, Magnus on Water, Biddeford, ME

Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, Brassica Kitchen + Cafe, Boston

Christian Kruse, Black Flannel Brewing Company, Essex Junction, VT

Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, CT

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME

Hector Ludena, Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT

Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

William Rietzel, COAST, Watch Hill, RI

Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME

John DaSilva, Chickadee, Boston

David Schrier, Jessica Pollard and David Clegg, Daily Operation, Easthampton, MA

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Nathan Bentley, Altura Bistro, Anchorage, AK

Nick Coffey, Ursa Minor, Lopez Island, WA

Erasto Jackson, Lil Red’s Takeout and Catering, Seattle

Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem, OR

Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar, Seattle

Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR

Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu

Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle

David Nichols, Eight Row, Seattle

Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR

Brandon Pettit, Delancey, Seattle

Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR

Mark Pomaski, Moon & Turtle, Hilo, HI

Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK

Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Mark and Minaka Urquidi, Ethel’s Grill, Honolulu

Jojo Vasquez, Fond, Lahaina, HI

Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle

Chad White, Zona Blanca, Spokane, WA

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC

Mike Costello and Amy Dawson, Lost Creek Farm, Lost Creek, WV

Oscar Diaz, The Cortez, Raleigh, NC

Sunny Gerhart, St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar, Raleigh, NC

Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville

Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville

Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

Anthony Lamas, Seviche, Louisville, KY

Jason Liang, Brush Sushi Izakaya, Decatur, GA

Ouita Michel, Holly Hill Inn, Midway, Lexington, and Versailles, KY

Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC

Orlando Pagán, Wild Common, Charleston, SC

Craig Richards, Lyla Lila, Atlanta

Alison Settle, Barn8, Goshen, KY

Peyton Smith, Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem, NC

Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, Winston-Salem, NC

Aaron Vandemark, Panciuto, Hillsborough, NC

Joey Ward, Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Atlanta

Mailea Weger, Lou, Nashville

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans

Michael Beltran, Ariete, Coconut Grove, FL

Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang, Itamae, Miami

Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach, FL

Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL

Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed, Miami

Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant, New Orleans

Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans

Matthew McClure, The Hive, Bentonville, AR

Abel Mendoza, Estela, Rincón, PR

Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL

Michael Nelson, GW Fins, New Orleans

Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Kendall, FL

Alex Perry, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS

Michael Pirolo, Macchialina, Miami

Allison Richard, High Hat Cafe, New Orleans

Rafael Rios, Yeyo’s, Bentonville, AR

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Matthew Amberg, Oren, Tulsa, OK

Wanda J. Armstrong, Evelyn’s, Tulsa, OK

Indri Bahar, Rendang & Co. Indonesian Bistro, Tulsa, OK

Troy Cannan, LuLou’s Restaurant, Reno, NV

Kwok Chen, Kwok’s Bistro, Reno, NV

Andrew Donovan, Basque, Tulsa, OK

Lori Hashimoto, Hana Japanese Eatery, Phoenix

Zach Hutton, Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, Oklahoma City, OK

Gina Marinelli, La Strega and Harlo, Las Vegas

John Martinez, Tito & Pep, Tucson, AZ

Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, Tucson, AZ

Ahmed Obo, Jambo Cafe, Santa Fe

Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe

Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe

Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM

Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Eben Shillingford, Sisserou’s, Tulsa, OK

Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas

Hongrui Xin, Big Dan Shanxi Taste, Las Vegas

Marie Yniguez, Bocadillos, Albuquerque, NM

Best Chef: Texas

Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery, Katy, TX

Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin

Aaron Budorn, Bludorn, Houston

Sylvia Casares, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, Houston

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston

Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX

Kaiser Lashkari, Himalaya Restaurant, Houston

Matt McCallister, Homewood, Dallas

Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX

Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast, Dallas

Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas

Esaul Ramos Jr., 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio, TX

Felipe Riccio, MARCH, Houston

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas

John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio, TX

Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

Finn Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock, TX

Koji Yoshida, EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano, TX

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.