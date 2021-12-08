If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Share All sharing options for: Do All Your Last-Minute Holiday Shopping on Goldbelly

Not to alarm anyone, but it’s already December 8. You’ve missed the boat for Hanukkah, but if you haven’t taken care of any outstanding Christmas or New Year’s gift shopping you better get on it.

Thankfully for you, I’ve taken the liberty of consulting with Eater staffers and diving deep into the options on Goldbelly — an online marketplace that acts as a middleman for restaurants to ship food across the country — to see what’s available for the best (last-minute) food gifts. Take note: These orders need to be placed very soon to arrive by Christmas, so do get a move on.

Life Raft Treats Holiday Ice Cream $99 Prices taken at time of publishing. The good thing about gifting ice cream through a nationwide frozen food delivery service is that ice cream is meant to be frozen. These creations by Cynthia Wong are also delightfully off-kilter, and would make a gorgeous dessert presentation for any holiday dinner. $99 at Goldbelly

Classic Cowgirl Creamery Cheese Collection $70 Prices taken at time of publishing. Cheese subscriptions are go-to gifts, but for something that’s less of a commitment, this assortment from Cowgirl Creamery includes some of the brand’s finest offerings, including my personal favorite, the cult-classic Mt. Tam. $70 at Goldbelly

Russ & Daughters Smoked Salmon Medley $189 Prices taken at time of publishing. I started ordering this Russ & Daughters package during the early days of the pandemic to lift my mood and it has since become one of my go-to gifts, particularly for new parents in the height of sleep deprivation: A dozen bagels (I recommend immediately freezing some since a dozen is kind of a lot for a small family), fixins, and a half-pound each of gravlax, pastrami-cured salmon, and Scottish smoked salmon. If you’re feeling generous, add an order of salmon roe which takes any salmon-topped bagel over the top. $189 at Goldbelly

Ina’s Outrageous Chocolate Brownies $59 Prices taken at time of publishing. Allow me to shout into the internet: Did you know Ina Garten sells brownies on Goldbelly??? Now you do. The Countess herself is the consummate dinner party host, and when it comes to dessert, she can be trusted for comfort food favorites like these brownies. How easy is that? $59 at Goldbelly

Burritos La Palma Dinner for 4 $79 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sending eight perfect burritos to someone’s door is such a power move, and I’m kicking myself that I only just thought of it now. This would make a wonderful gift to yourself, honestly: Wouldn’t it be so nice to grab these burritos out of the freezer sometime in the week between Christmas and New Years? Yes, yes it would be. $79 at Goldbelly

Four & Twenty Blackbirds Salted Caramel Apple Pie $79 Prices taken at time of publishing. This is an all-time great pie from an all-time great pie shop. It would be a reliable, safe option for a host gift or an in-law gift when you need something special-feeling but don’t have a ton of information about the recipient. $79 at Golbelly

Angelina’s of Maryland Giant Lump Crab Cakes $115 Prices taken at time of publishing. Festive and ironically East Coast-y, crab cakes are a confirmed hit among Eater editors’ parents. It would be cute to round this one out with other Maryland-themed gifts too, like a tin of Old Bay for their stockings. $115 at Goldbelly

Breads Bakery Babka $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. As a Jew who regularly attends her in-laws’ Christmas festivities, let me tell you that there is no Christmas get-together that would not be improved by the presence of some of the country’s finest babka. Ordering a three-pack means your recipient has one to serve right away, one to serve later this week, and one to freeze until next month. $50 at Goldbelly