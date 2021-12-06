You Can Rent the Many Graphic Tees Worn by Antoni on ‘Queer Eye’ for Charity

Think of any iconic celebrity-worn outfit you’d die to wear for a day. J.Lo’s Versace gown? Bjork’s swan dress? If you answer was “one of Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski’s Strokes T-shirts,” maybe dream bigger, but also you’re in luck. The chef-actor-author-model-avocado influencer has partnered with Wardrobe, a “peer rental fashion platform,” to rent out clothing from his own closet to benefit LGBTQ education charity GLSEN.

Wardrobe says Porowski is renting out almost 50 clothing items, though right now there are fewer than 20 on the site. Those currently available, however, include some Strokes, Arcade Fire, and The National T-shirts, a striped shirt he wore next to Justin Trudeau during Montreal Pride in 2018, the Comme des Garçons shirt and Gucci boots he wore in Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video, and a moto jacket designed by James Concannon that he wore on the show and is also now featured on a LEGO. Unfortunately, none of his sweatbands or saucy neckerchiefs have yet to appear.

It’s one of those partnerships that is like, sure, okay. This makes sense, not in the way that nonprofits should be funded by celebrity clothing rentals, but that it was just a matter of time in our “your brand is you” economy before famous people would rent you a used T-shirt for $22. Antoni has good taste in T-shirts and jackets, and he’s not shilling for Uber Eats, and by all accounts his pierogies are great, and that, plus trying to do some good for LGBTQ students, is about as much as we can expect from anyone. But as an important note, if you want to own it for more than four days, you can always buy that James Dean Speed Queen shirt, and send a donation to GLSEN while you’re at it.