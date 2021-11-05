Bridgetown Roti Los Angeles, CA

In a city that loved pop-ups even before they became one of the few pandemic bright spots, LA’s Bridgetown Roti stands apart. Caribbean cooking is not as easy to find here as in New York City or Miami, so in the early months of lockdown, when chef Rashida Holmes started slinging curry-filled patties and rotis based on her family’s recipes from Barbados, she quickly built a following.

Once I had my first taste of her red pepper goat roti, I knew why. Biting into California-bred goat shoulder, smoked into tender submission and wrapped in a deceptively delicate roti, I realized that here, finally, was takeout to make me forget that it had been months since I’d sat down to eat inside a restaurant at all. The gently spiced channa and sweet potato option is equally compelling, particularly for non-meat-eaters, and every order should include at least one patty — curried yam and mango for me, thanks. Holmes pays no less attention to her “apps” menu; try a jerk cucumber salad for needed crunch and a slice of macaroni and cheese pie, too. While Bridgetown Roti absolutely punches above its weight, it is still very much a pop-up. Game out where you’ll eat ahead of time, whether at one of Smorgasburg’s sunny picnic tables or on the hood of your car in the Arts District. The rotis will impress regardless.

— Hillary Dixler Canavan, restaurant editor