The Ultimate Guide to Chile Crisps

The world of chile crisp is getting bigger and more diverse. When I first wrote a guide to chile crisp back in 2021, there were a handful of options powered by passionate chefs and a few emerging brands, like Fly By Jing. Only a couple of years later, options have nearly doubled, and as a self-proclaimed chile crisp hype man, I discover new, creative chile crisp brands almost daily: It’s not an understatement to say that chile crisp is getting hotter (and better) each year.

For those unfamiliar with chile crisp, it’s a spicy, crunchy, oily condiment that adds texture, heat, and a uniquely savory taste to food, and chile crisp brands achieve wildly different flavor profiles despite using similar ingredients. There are two components to consider when trying a new chile crisp: the oil-to-crisp ratio and any added ingredients. Some options are so powerful that they should be used as a dominant flavor profile when cooking: Think of chile oil-drenched noodles with fresh cilantro and cucumber, which usually feature an oil with intense, spice-forward notes. Other varieties are more like condiments, used as a finishing touch that’s mild, not overpowering, while adding a wonderful crunch.

How do I use chile crisp?

As the author of a cookbook that’s fully dedicated to chile crisp, I’m always thinking of different ways to enjoy it. In my opinion, it belongs on everything, like on top of avocado toast, pizza, and fried chicken (my favorite!) by drizzling at the end. But you can also cook with it as a marinade, stir-fry sauce, and pasta sauce. One simple cooking technique that changed my life forever is frying eggs in chile crisp. The aroma of savory chile crisp hits your nose immediately, and the egg whites get a beautiful orange hue while the oil seasons the eggs. It will change your life if you have never done it.

The possibilities of enjoying and cooking with chile crisp are infinite; you can even incorporate it into desserts. Here are the ones to know to get you started on your own chile crisp journey.

The best crispy chile crisps to buy now

This crisp is by far the best-known, a pantry staple for many households, and the one that opened my eyes to the world of chile crisp. There are other varieties under the iconic Lao Gan Ma brand, including fried chile in oil and chile oil with fermented soybeans, but the spicy chile crisp is god-tier. Flavorful without being assertive, it’s a classic for a reason and has an instantly recognizable savory taste. Eat with: a buttery biscuit and crispy fried chicken from Popeyes.

This chile crisp may not be spicy, but it’s a perfect introduction for those who are unfamiliar. It adds a ton of crunchy texture: Toasted dried onions, dried garlic, dried red bell peppers, and other crispy bits are mixed together in olive oil, resulting in a mild flavor. You can use it on any dish without overpowering the ingredients; it’s a great topping for salad and toasts. Eat with: avocado toast or any type of salad that can benefit from a crunch.

This delightfully numbing and savory condiment, crafted in Chengdu, China, has cultivated a community of spice-loving fans. The ratio of oil to chile flakes skews slightly on the oily side, which makes for a smooth drizzling on top of dishes. The brand now has multiple variations, including nutty Chengdu Crunch, and an even spicier version, Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp. It makes a great introduction to Sichuan cuisine, known for its numbing spice. Plus, the little bits of savory preserved black beans soaked in spicy oil will leave you wanting more. Eat with: congee, a perfect canvas for flavorful toppings, and steamed dumplings.

As the name suggests, the first thing you’ll notice after you open this Japanese crisp is an abundance of dried garlic chips. The spice level is fairly mild and extremely subtle, making it ideal for dishes that need more texture, such as risotto, rice, and ramen. Eat with: salads and fried eggs.

Developed by David Chang’s Momofuku culinary team, this crunchy crisp is full of umami with a surprising level of heat. What sets it apart from the rest is the use of shiitake mushroom powder, which contains naturally occurring MSG. It’s garlicky, oniony, deliciously spicy, and quite similar to the seasoning powder of Shin ramen. Its sibling product, Momofuku Black Truffle Chili Crunch, is slightly less spicy than the original, and amplified by the earthy flavor of black truffles. Eat with: dairy products; serve this with baked brie, and you will be hooked.

If you love a numbing peppercorn taste, this Taipei-batched, Sichuan-style, mala-forward crisp is for you. It’s flavorful but not overpowering, yet strong enough that you can use it as a key cooking ingredient: The mala tingles you get from this crisp make for a particularly great mapo tofu. Eat with: In addition to that tofu, consider toast or dumplings.

Big pieces of crispy garlic slices float on top of this chile oil. It’s a fantastic chile crisp for those who want to add flavor without overwhelming dishes with too much heat. With a perfect balance of crunch from peanut, garlic, and dried chile pepper, this chile crisp is versatile, making it perfect for day-to-day cooking. Eat with: Mix a generous spoonful of this chile crisp with mayo and eat it on French fries.

If you appreciate the garlicky notes of chile crisp, this version brings them. As the name suggests, it has intense yet delicious garlic flavors paired with mild spice from sun-dried Cambodian chiles and umami from onion and mushroom powders. The brand also offers a milder version with less heat but still a garlicky punch. Eat with: garlic fried rice to make it even more garlicky. Or on your fried chicken sandwich.

Inspired by sambal, a staple chile sauce for Southeast Asian cuisine, this chile crisp celebrates the spicy, savory, and sweet profile of those dishes. Made with less oil to bring out more flavor and textures, the original version has a mild heat level and is made with dried shrimp, while the vegan version features seaweed. Eat with: crispy tofu or tempeh. Or on top of flavorful soup, like laksa.

This chile crisp has an unusual ingredient that sets it apart from the rest: kelp. Made in collaboration with YouTuber and sushi chef Taku from Outdoor Chef Life, this unique crisp features salty, umami Alaska-grown kelp mixed with spicy chile flakes, fried onion, and garlic. It has a layer of depth from fermented black beans and soy sauce powder. Eat with: grilled shrimp or lobster. Or make a light vinaigrette to top off fresh oysters.

This chile crisp does not shy away from spice. It brings a serious kick from Thai bird’s-eye chile and a blend of gochugaru and Japones peppers — but balances it all nicely. The spice lingers on your tongue with a tingle, but it comes with a range of bright, intense, oniony flavors. Eat with: a breakfast sandwich or crispy scallion pancakes.

Made with a blend of three different dried Mexican chiles, this chile crisp has a flavorful yet spicy kick with plenty of crunchy ingredients like fried shallots and sesame seeds. You also get a layer of savory umami from ground shiitake mushroom and a little zing from ground ginger. What’s interesting about this brand is its range of options: Aside from the original, it also has Garlic Chip Chili Sauce that’s decidedly more garlicky, and even a powdered version, Chili Crisp Signature Spice Mix. Eat with: a slice of cheesy pizza or warm, buttery biscuits.

The best oily chile crisps to buy now

If you want to experience true mouth-tingling, burning, very spicy chile oil, this is for you; just a small amount can add some serious heat to your dish. This fiery condiment punches your taste buds in the best way. I used a heaping spoonful of it for some noodles recently, and I was a sweaty mess in the best way. The brand’s Black Label Chili Oil, made of black sesame oil, is a little smoky and provides a unique twist to the classic spicy version with a bit milder spice. Eat with: Compared to other varieties, this is a more oil-heavy condiment, so use it to make dishes like dan dan noodles.

Created by Christine Yi, this mala chile oil has cultivated a following. With more oil than mala pepper flakes, it’s smoky, savory, mouth-tingling, and great for cooking vegetables, like green beans, and proteins, especially steak. Eat with: dumplings, as Christine does.

Created by chef Max Boonthanakit, this condiment is a product of his love for Chinese chile crisp and his Thai roots. What’s unique about this sauce is the use of crispy anchovies, which soak up extra flavors from ingredients like shallots and fennel. Because of the anchovies, it’s better for cooking, so use it as a part of your noodle sauce or broth. Eat with: As the chef suggests, it pairs well with Shin ramen.

New York City’s beloved Xi’an Famous Foods has always been known for its fiery, spicy dishes, like its hand-pulled noodles drenched with hot chile oil. Inspired by the cuisine of China’s Xi’an and Shaanxi regions, the chile oil is fragrant but not scarily spicy. It’s pretty simple, just a blend of chile peppers and oil, but that’s what makes this chile crisp good; it lets the flavors of chile peppers speak for themselves. Eat with: hand-pulled noodles, dumplings, or any noodle soup.

As soon as you open the jar, a whiff of nutty, fragrant sesame oil wafts out. This crisp also features a savory everything bagel mix, including sesame and poppy seeds. Since it’s oil-heavy, be sure to mix all the nuts and spices that are sitting on the bottom to get all the flavors. Eat with: Add it to cream cheese, then smear it over toasted bagels or use it as a quick dip.

Handmade in Chicago, this delicious chile oil brings a rich, umami, spicy, and savory taste to every spoon. The balanced flavor profile makes this oil versatile, and ideal as both a finishing touch or a central part of the cooking process. You can also choose between two spice levels, and the brand even has a version that’s made out of avocado oil, which I rarely see in chile crisp. Eat with: mandu, Korean dumplings; or fried rice.

This flavorful chile oil has just the right amount of spice with a fantastic savory, umami taste from shallots, shiitake mushrooms, and seaweed. Black vinegar adds a little bit of depth at the end while balancing the nutty notes of sesame oil. Wei Good also has an extra hot and savory version for those who are craving more heat. Eat with: oatmeal or over really good focaccia.

This vegan chile crisp is mild in spice and deliciously crunchy from a blend of different chile peppers and garlic. It’s also slightly sweet from brown sugar, which creates a nice balance with other spicy, salty ingredients. The spicier version, X Batch, takes the heat to the next level without compromising flavor. Eat with: a grilled steak, chow mein, or in your salsa.

Made with extra virgin olive oil, this flavorful oil brings everything you want in chile crisp: heat, umami, and a touch of herbaceousness. It adds the right amount of kick without overwhelming the flavor of your food. The brand also features a lineup of different products that celebrate the dynamic flavors of chile crisp, from aioli to hot sauce. Eat with: an Italian sandwich, a grilled steak sandwich like this, or pizza.

James Park is the author of the book Chili Crisp: 50+ Recipes to Satisfy Your Spicy, Crunchy, Garlicky Cravings , and a former Eater staffer.

Louiie Victa is a chef, recipe developer, food photographer, and stylist living in Las Vegas. She tested the recipes for the Eater cookbook .