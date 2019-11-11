 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Do All Your Holiday Shopping at Target

From one die-hard Target fan, a guide to pulling off a single shopping trip for all your food-focused friends

by Hillary Dixler Canavan

When all other stores seem like too much work, when you don’t have the patience to match your loved ones to personality-appropriate brands, or when you plain forgot to do any holiday shopping at all, consider Target. Target, the place, is where you can roam and browse, reveling in the sheer delight of total anonymity and a gajillion celebrity collaboration products. But more often, at least in my case, Target is an admittedly busted mobile app, a tool for my phone-addicted mind to satisfy its scroll instinct while staying away from the Twitter hellscape. Honestly, I love it.

If you find yourself needing to maximize your holiday shopping efficiency, this is your store. The beauty of Target is that while it doesn’t have everything, it has a whole heck of a lot, and if you’re committed to getting all your presents in one fell swoop, it has exactly what you need.

From one die-hard Target fan, a guide to pulling off a single shopping trip for all your food-focused friends this holiday season:

Jungalow/Opalhouse Cotton Textured Table Runner with Fringe

  • $22

More unexpected and lower commitment than a tablecloth, this table runner from boho queen Justina Blakeney’s ongoing Jungalow collab is perfect for the friend who has filled their apartment with plants and enjoys a good tablescape.

Project 62 Stoneware Tilley Butter Dish

  • $10

Your sibling, friend, neighbor, coworker, or partner got really into bread baking back in quarantine. They’re still doing it. The question is, do they have a soft butter at the ready to spread over those perfectly crisp loaves? They should, and they will if you get them a butter dish.

Cuisinart Contact Griddler

  • $130

The dream of the ’90s is alive if you own a panini press. This stainless steel griddler, billed as “smokeless,” can also grill. It’s a generous gift for anyone who loves sandwiches, especially folks who cook for only one or two people.

Pillowfort Fruit Cotton Sheets

  • $30

The Target kids section is so good, and I firmly believe that when styled right, kids products add a sense of whimsy to an adult room. These would be a fun gift for the friend who is finally able to have you stay over for the first post-vaxx holiday season — thanks for having me, here’s a set of sheets with tiny fruits on them!

Home Basics Rustic Pine Bed Tray

  • $36

I am fully committed to bed life, and bed life demands a breakfast-in-bed tray. Useful for eating in bed, yes, but also for making your bed a functional work space, which is great in a small apartment like mine.

Threshold Classic Glass Cake Stand with Dome

  • $20

For your friend who is hosting a potluck, or really for anyone you want to bake for, bring your creation ready to serve on this lovely cake stand — and then let them keep it. Its simple, clear glass design should match any kitchen’s style.

Hearth & Hand Metal & Wood Snowflake Cookie Press Set

  • $17

Cookie presses, also known as cookie stamps, are a boon to anyone who loves beautiful cookies but loathes working with icing. This would make a great Secret Santa gift for your coworker who is always bringing in homemade baked goods.

