When all other stores seem like too much work, when you don’t have the patience to match your loved ones to personality-appropriate brands, or when you plain forgot to do any holiday shopping at all, consider Target. Target, the place, is where you can roam and browse, reveling in the sheer delight of total anonymity and a gajillion celebrity collaboration products. But more often, at least in my case, Target is an admittedly busted mobile app, a tool for my phone-addicted mind to satisfy its scroll instinct while staying away from the Twitter hellscape. Honestly, I love it.

If you find yourself needing to maximize your holiday shopping efficiency, this is your store. The beauty of Target is that while it doesn’t have everything, it has a whole heck of a lot, and if you’re committed to getting all your presents in one fell swoop, it has exactly what you need.

From one die-hard Target fan, a guide to pulling off a single shopping trip for all your food-focused friends this holiday season:

CRUXGG 6qt Touchscreen Air Fryer $80

$100

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Air fryers: they’re not just for paleo meal preppers. Get this one from the Ghetto Gastro collab and give it to the person in your life most likely to experiment with frozen dumplings or frying chicken. $80 at Target

Jungalow/Opalhouse Cotton Textured Table Runner with Fringe $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. More unexpected and lower commitment than a tablecloth, this table runner from boho queen Justina Blakeney’s ongoing Jungalow collab is perfect for the friend who has filled their apartment with plants and enjoys a good tablescape. $22 at Target

Project 62 Stoneware Tilley Butter Dish $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. Your sibling, friend, neighbor, coworker, or partner got really into bread baking back in quarantine. They’re still doing it. The question is, do they have a soft butter at the ready to spread over those perfectly crisp loaves? They should, and they will if you get them a butter dish. $10 at Target

Frigidaire 6-can Mini Retro Beverage Fridge $25

$40

38% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This six-can mini-fridge has a midcentury, Smeg vibe without a Smeg price tag. I’d give it to whichever bachelor or college student in my life needs a beer fridge upgrade. $25 at Target

Lipper Bamboo Salad Hands $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. Salad servers are a perennial host gift for a reason — they’re kind of fancy-feeling without being too expensive. These ones have a kooky energy that brings them to a more casual place. $10 at Target

Cuisinart Contact Griddler $130 Prices taken at time of publishing. The dream of the ’90s is alive if you own a panini press. This stainless steel griddler, billed as “smokeless,” can also grill. It’s a generous gift for anyone who loves sandwiches, especially folks who cook for only one or two people. $130 at Target

Saro Lifestyle Two Pocket Crossback Linen Apron $63 Prices taken at time of publishing. Have you ever noticed that a suspicious majority of the cool-kid cooking stars on YouTube and Instagram wear cross-back linen aprons? I bet your Claire-Saffitz-obsessed BFF noticed. $63 at Target

Pillowfort Fruit Cotton Sheets $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Target kids section is so good, and I firmly believe that when styled right, kids products add a sense of whimsy to an adult room. These would be a fun gift for the friend who is finally able to have you stay over for the first post-vaxx holiday season — thanks for having me, here’s a set of sheets with tiny fruits on them! $30 at Target

Baby Banana Infant Teething Toothbrush $7 Prices taken at time of publishing. I always love a non-edible item that’s shaped like fruit, and this is a baby toothbrush shaped like a banana! I can also can vouch for this as a teether: my baby loves chewing on it. $7 at Target

Home Basics Rustic Pine Bed Tray $36 Prices taken at time of publishing. I am fully committed to bed life, and bed life demands a breakfast-in-bed tray. Useful for eating in bed, yes, but also for making your bed a functional work space, which is great in a small apartment like mine. $36 at Target

Threshold Classic Glass Cake Stand with Dome $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. For your friend who is hosting a potluck, or really for anyone you want to bake for, bring your creation ready to serve on this lovely cake stand — and then let them keep it. Its simple, clear glass design should match any kitchen’s style. $20 at Target

Three pounds of Haribo Gold-Bears Gummi Bears $10 Prices taken at time of publishing. Haribo are the best gummy bears available in chain grocery stores in America, and this is a three-pound bag. I recommend gifting it to me. $10 at Target