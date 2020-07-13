 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Graza olive oil, a salad bowl with wooden servers, a glass goblet, tinned fish, and a chocolate bar

Filed under:

The Any Occasion Add to Cart Gift Guide

An updated list of recommendations from Eater’s shopping newsletter

by Monica Burton Updated

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Part of Eater at Home

Eater’s shopping newsletter, Add to Cart, spotlights the latest in cooking tools, food books, and drinks; merch for a good cause; and all the tableware and food-themed home goods that I would very much like to own (and thus, that I hope will pique your interest enough to click that “add to cart” button). But there are also times when you already know you want to buy something — housewarmings, birthdays, paydays, and days when you just feel like supporting a small business — and just need to be pointed in the right direction. For that, there’s this post: Think of it as a consistently updated gift guide and home base for the Add to Cart universe.

Here, you’ll find a collection of items mentioned in the newsletter that are still shoppable, organized into five categories: cookware and home goods, clothing and merch, food, drinks, and books. Be sure to check back — I’ll be adding new things to buy every week — and subscribe to Add to Cart to start your week with shopping inspiration sent straight to your inbox.

Cookware and Home Goods

Standout kitchen tools, tableware, and home decor that strike the right balance of form and function

A set of two colored glass goblets

Calypso Glass Set

  • $405

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Elazar Sontag wrote about the elaborate glass goblets, both vintage and not, that are more art objects than drinking vessels — and potentially worth the splurge for the right person. Rosemary Home sells vintage Venetian blown-glass goblets individually, or you can get a similar look with these sets of two designed by Milan-based Serena Confalonieri.

A decanter with a small amount of red wine

Broc Cellars Decanter

  • $150

Prices taken at time of publishing.

As someone who often wonders if I should invest in a decanter, I enjoyed this Punch article from earlier this month all about a new school of decanters that leans into contemporary wine culture. Bay Area winery Broc Cellars designed this decanter for casual, everyday use.

Clothing and Merch

The cutest food-themed clothing, restaurant merch, and brand collabs

A strawberry charm necklace

Delicacies x Joy the Baker Strawberry Necklace

  • $80

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Food jewelry company Delicacies is partnering with Joy the Baker, née Joy Wilson, on a strawberry charm necklace, in silver, gold, or rose gold. It comes with Wilson’s recipe for grilled strawberry shortcake, and $10 from every purchase goes to Second Harvest New Orleans

Food

From starter ingredients to complete meals, all the food that’s fit to gift

Morgenstern’s Ice Cream Cakes

  • $119

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Amy McCarthy argues that there’s absolutely no need to wait around for a special occasion to buy yourself an ice cream cake. If you’d like to try one beyond the usual Carvel fare, note that Morgenstern’s ships theirs nationwide.

A chocolate bar

Casa Bosques x Megumi Arai Awase Chocolate

  • $38

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Chocolate company Casa Bosques partnered with textile artist Megumi Shauna Arai on a chocolate bar meant expressly for gifting — the $38 bar, flavored with beetroot-stained dried apples, saffron, and tarragon, is wrapped in a beet-pink Arai textile.  

Four bags of Poppy popcorn

Poppy x Spicewalla Popcorn

  • $32

Prices taken at time of publishing.

For those looking to inject some new life into the snack section of their pantry, Popcorn brand Poppy has collaborated with Spicewalla on a bundle of four fancy popcorn flavors: chai masala, white cheddar, piri piri, and garlic and herb.

Two bottles of Graza olive oil

Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • $35

Prices taken at time of publishing.

There’s a new DTC olive oil brand FYC. Graza launched with one finishing oil and one meant for cooking, designed to be affordable enough for liberal use in the kitchen. Both versions come in fun squeeze bottles too, and after receiving a sample, I’m ready to make the Sizzle bottle a go-to. 

A bottle of garum and its box

Matiz Flor de Garum

  • $29

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Eater recently published a guide to everything you could want to know about garum, a versatile fermented fish sauce that’s been used as a condiment since Roman times. It includes a few options to buy, but this one from Spanish company Matiz seems like the easiest to snag at the moment.  

A tin of sardines, can of salmon and tin of cod liver

Minnow Tinned Fish

  • $14

Prices taken at time of publishing.

There’s no stopping the tinned fish trend. The restaurateurs behind popular New York City restaurants Hart’s, Cervo’s, and the Fly announced last week that they’re selling their very own collection of tinned fish. Called Minnow, the line launched with tinned salmon, sardines, and cod liver, and is available at the restaurants as well as directly from the Minnow website. 

Two boxes of Tiny Fish smoked mussels

Tiny Fish Co. Smoked Mussels en Escabeche

  • $16

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Here’s another new tinned fish brand for your pantry. Tiny Fish Co. comes from former Top Chef contestant Sara Hauman and launches with smoked mussels in escabeche sourced from the Pacific Northwest, as well as branded merch, with more conservas to come. 

Drinks

Intriguing cans and bottles, both alcoholic and non-

Two bottles of De Soi and one can of De Soi

De Soi Mix and Match Pack

  • $70

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Katy Perry has gotten into the nonalcoholic beverage game. De Soi is a line of nonalcoholic apéritifs containing adaptogens that promise relaxation or creative inspiration (sure). Perry has partnered with Morgan McLachlan, the distiller behind Amass, a brand that has expanded its offerings to include both popular hand sanitizers and nonalcoholic spirits over the past couple years, so there’s a good chance it’s actually good. 

One glass of white wine and one glass of red wine

Eater Wine Club

  • $70

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Every month, Eater Wine Club ships out boxes of two or four wines, selected by the Eater team’s favorite sommeliers across the country. Eater Wine Club membership also comes with a newsletter and invitations to virtual hangs where that month’s expert will go deeper on the box’s theme. 

Books

Reading material for cooks and restaurant-goers alike

The 2022 Add to Cart Archives

Buy yourself an ice cream cake [ATC 02.06.22]
There’s no stopping the tinned fish trend [ATC 01.30.22]
Shopping for an easy recipe [ATC 01.23.22]
The best thing about 2022 so far is more Dolly Parton ice cream [ATC 01.16.22]
It’s a new year — buy yourself something fun [ATC 01.09.22]

Eater at Home

Sign up for the Sign up for the Eater newsletter

The freshest news from the food world every day