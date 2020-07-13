Eater’s shopping newsletter, Add to Cart, spotlights the latest in cooking tools, food books, and drinks; merch for a good cause; and all the tableware and food-themed home goods that I would very much like to own (and thus, that I hope will pique your interest enough to click that “add to cart” button). But there are also times when you already know you want to buy something — housewarmings, birthdays, paydays, and days when you just feel like supporting a small business — and just need to be pointed in the right direction. For that, there’s this post: Think of it as a consistently updated gift guide and home base for the Add to Cart universe.
Cookware and Home Goods

Whetstone Copitas
- $30
Whetstone’s first-ever product launch includes a suite of items from Oaxaca. These copitas would make a great gift, especially when paired with a subscription to the magazine.
Calypso Glass Set
- $405
Elazar Sontag wrote about the elaborate glass goblets, both vintage and not, that are more art objects than drinking vessels — and potentially worth the splurge for the right person. Rosemary Home sells vintage Venetian blown-glass goblets individually, or you can get a similar look with these sets of two designed by Milan-based Serena Confalonieri.
Fly By Jing Hot Pot Starter Set
- $135
Fly By Jing has added actual hot pot tools to its repertoire, which already included hot pot bases. The complete hot pot starter set comes with an electric hot pot, slotted spoons, chopsticks, and two of the brand’s fiery hot pot bases.
Dash Egg Cooker
- $20
This tweet from New Yorker writer Rachel Syme inspired at least one Eater staffer to buy a Dash egg cooker.
Selena Liu Serving Friends
- $40
If you have yet to receive the perfect pair of salad servers, good! Because you can buy these Selena Liu-designed servers from Areaware. There are three styles, all made of beechwood: flowers, hands, or wavy forks.
Broc Cellars Decanter
- $150
As someone who often wonders if I should invest in a decanter, I enjoyed this Punch article from earlier this month all about a new school of decanters that leans into contemporary wine culture. Bay Area winery Broc Cellars designed this decanter for casual, everyday use.
Clothing and Merch

You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Wine T-Shirt
- $35
For the natural wine fan: A T-shirt from Love & Victory that declares their allegiance to the genre. The brand can also print custom messages on tees.
Gulabi Jalebi Sweatsuit
- $240
Spice company Diaspora Co. has partnered with clothing brand Abacaxi on sets of cotton sweatshirts and sweatpants, tie-dyed by hand, they’re calling the Gulabi Jalebi sweatsuit.
Tinned Fish Tee
- $35
If you’re already all in on the tinned fish trend, you might also be interested in buying this “Tinned Fish” tee from Wear Your Snacks.
Champion University Oreo Slippers
- $60
Champion has teamed up with Oreo to mark the iconic cookie’s 110th year of existence. There are sweatshirts and sweatpants, slides, and slippers. Like Oreos themselves, the merch is probably best had in multiples.
Delicacies x Joy the Baker Strawberry Necklace
- $80
Food jewelry company Delicacies is partnering with Joy the Baker, née Joy Wilson, on a strawberry charm necklace, in silver, gold, or rose gold. It comes with Wilson’s recipe for grilled strawberry shortcake, and $10 from every purchase goes to Second Harvest New Orleans.
Food

Morgenstern’s Ice Cream Cakes
- $119
Amy McCarthy argues that there’s absolutely no need to wait around for a special occasion to buy yourself an ice cream cake. If you’d like to try one beyond the usual Carvel fare, note that Morgenstern’s ships theirs nationwide.
Casa Bosques x Megumi Arai Awase Chocolate
- $38
Chocolate company Casa Bosques partnered with textile artist Megumi Shauna Arai on a chocolate bar meant expressly for gifting — the $38 bar, flavored with beetroot-stained dried apples, saffron, and tarragon, is wrapped in a beet-pink Arai textile.
Madre Mezcal x Yardy World Earth Salts Trio
- $40
Madre Mezcal teamed up with DeVonn Francis’s Yardy World on a trio of salts designed to pair well with the mezcal but just as good on food.
Boonville Barn Collective Piment d’Ville Collection
- $37
Boonville Barn Collective specializes in growing Basque Espelette chile peppers in California, and sells them dried whole or in jars of Piment d’Ville, the farm’s local take on the AOC-designated Basque Piment d’Espelette.
Poppy x Spicewalla Popcorn
- $32
For those looking to inject some new life into the snack section of their pantry, Popcorn brand Poppy has collaborated with Spicewalla on a bundle of four fancy popcorn flavors: chai masala, white cheddar, piri piri, and garlic and herb.
Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- $35
There’s a new DTC olive oil brand FYC. Graza launched with one finishing oil and one meant for cooking, designed to be affordable enough for liberal use in the kitchen. Both versions come in fun squeeze bottles too, and after receiving a sample, I’m ready to make the Sizzle bottle a go-to.
Matiz Flor de Garum
- $29
Eater recently published a guide to everything you could want to know about garum, a versatile fermented fish sauce that’s been used as a condiment since Roman times. It includes a few options to buy, but this one from Spanish company Matiz seems like the easiest to snag at the moment.
Minnow Tinned Fish
- $14
There’s no stopping the tinned fish trend. The restaurateurs behind popular New York City restaurants Hart’s, Cervo’s, and the Fly announced last week that they’re selling their very own collection of tinned fish. Called Minnow, the line launched with tinned salmon, sardines, and cod liver, and is available at the restaurants as well as directly from the Minnow website.
Tiny Fish Co. Smoked Mussels en Escabeche
- $16
Here’s another new tinned fish brand for your pantry. Tiny Fish Co. comes from former Top Chef contestant Sara Hauman and launches with smoked mussels in escabeche sourced from the Pacific Northwest, as well as branded merch, with more conservas to come.
Drinks

Phony Negroni 12-Pack
- $60
The newest offering from bottled cocktail and aperitif brand St. Agrestis is the Phony Negroni. It’s the brand’s first nonalcoholic beverage.
Matcha Cocoa Bundle
- $37
The Art of Tea is selling a new matcha cocoa.
De Soi Mix and Match Pack
- $70
Katy Perry has gotten into the nonalcoholic beverage game. De Soi is a line of nonalcoholic apéritifs containing adaptogens that promise relaxation or creative inspiration (sure). Perry has partnered with Morgan McLachlan, the distiller behind Amass, a brand that has expanded its offerings to include both popular hand sanitizers and nonalcoholic spirits over the past couple years, so there’s a good chance it’s actually good.
Monday (NO)ld Fashioned
- $85
Foxtrot, the “modern convenience store,” has put together a few alcohol-free cocktail kits, including this take on an old fashioned with Monday’s zero-alcohol whiskey.
Avec Drinks x Williams Sonoma Assorted Sparkling Cocktail Mix Set
- $24
Avec, a Brooklyn-based line of cocktail mixers, has a new collection of sparkling mixers with Williams-Sonoma. The ginger, yuzu lime, and grapefruit pomelo sodas can be imbibed alone, or mixed with spirits (either alcoholic or non).
Eater Wine Club
- $70
Every month, Eater Wine Club ships out boxes of two or four wines, selected by the Eater team’s favorite sommeliers across the country. Eater Wine Club membership also comes with a newsletter and invitations to virtual hangs where that month’s expert will go deeper on the box’s theme.
Books

Food-Related Stories
- $9
Gaby Melian fans might be interested to know the former Bon Appétit talent has published a book. Food Related Stories is part of Penguin Random House’s Pocket Change Collective series.
The Magic of Tinned Fish: Elevate Your Cooking with Canned Anchovies, Sardines, Mackerel, Crab, and Other Amazing Seafood
- $19
If you’re looking to get in on the tinned fish trend, take a look at this Eater guide to buying and eating the stuff, and then consider The Magic of Tinned Fish: Elevate Your Cooking with Canned Anchovies, Sardines, Mackerel, Crab, and Other Amazing Seafood by Chris McDade, which published last year.
