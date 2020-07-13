If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Eater’s shopping newsletter, Add to Cart, spotlights the latest in cooking tools, food books, and drinks; merch for a good cause; and all the tableware and food-themed home goods that I would very much like to own (and thus, that I hope will pique your interest enough to click that “add to cart” button). But there are also times when you already know you want to buy something — housewarmings, birthdays, paydays, and days when you just feel like supporting a small business — and just need to be pointed in the right direction. For that, there’s this post: Think of it as a consistently updated gift guide and home base for the Add to Cart universe.

Here, you’ll find a collection of items mentioned in the newsletter that are still shoppable, organized into five categories: cookware and home goods, clothing and merch, food, drinks, and books. Be sure to check back — I’ll be adding new things to buy every week — and subscribe to Add to Cart to start your week with shopping inspiration sent straight to your inbox.

Cookware and Home Goods

Standout kitchen tools, tableware, and home decor that strike the right balance of form and function

Dash Egg Cooker $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. This tweet from New Yorker writer Rachel Syme inspired at least one Eater staffer to buy a Dash egg cooker. $20 at Target

Broc Cellars Decanter $150 Prices taken at time of publishing. As someone who often wonders if I should invest in a decanter, I enjoyed this Punch article from earlier this month all about a new school of decanters that leans into contemporary wine culture. Bay Area winery Broc Cellars designed this decanter for casual, everyday use. $150 at Broc Cellars

Clothing and Merch

The cutest food-themed clothing, restaurant merch, and brand collabs

Gulabi Jalebi Sweatsuit $240 Prices taken at time of publishing. Spice company Diaspora Co. has partnered with clothing brand Abacaxi on sets of cotton sweatshirts and sweatpants, tie-dyed by hand, they’re calling the Gulabi Jalebi sweatsuit. $240 at Diaspora Co.

Tinned Fish Tee $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you’re already all in on the tinned fish trend, you might also be interested in buying this “Tinned Fish” tee from Wear Your Snacks. $35 at Wear Your Snacks

Delicacies x Joy the Baker Strawberry Necklace $80 Prices taken at time of publishing. Food jewelry company Delicacies is partnering with Joy the Baker, née Joy Wilson, on a strawberry charm necklace, in silver, gold, or rose gold. It comes with Wilson’s recipe for grilled strawberry shortcake, and $10 from every purchase goes to Second Harvest New Orleans. $80 at Delicacies

Food

From starter ingredients to complete meals, all the food that’s fit to gift

Morgenstern’s Ice Cream Cakes $119 Prices taken at time of publishing. Amy McCarthy argues that there’s absolutely no need to wait around for a special occasion to buy yourself an ice cream cake. If you’d like to try one beyond the usual Carvel fare, note that Morgenstern’s ships theirs nationwide. $119 at Morgenstern’s

Casa Bosques x Megumi Arai Awase Chocolate $38 Prices taken at time of publishing. Chocolate company Casa Bosques partnered with textile artist Megumi Shauna Arai on a chocolate bar meant expressly for gifting — the $38 bar, flavored with beetroot-stained dried apples, saffron, and tarragon, is wrapped in a beet-pink Arai textile. $38 at Casa Bosques Chocolate

Poppy x Spicewalla Popcorn $32 Prices taken at time of publishing. For those looking to inject some new life into the snack section of their pantry, Popcorn brand Poppy has collaborated with Spicewalla on a bundle of four fancy popcorn flavors: chai masala, white cheddar, piri piri, and garlic and herb. $32 at Poppy

Graza “Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. There’s a new DTC olive oil brand FYC. Graza launched with one finishing oil and one meant for cooking, designed to be affordable enough for liberal use in the kitchen. Both versions come in fun squeeze bottles too, and after receiving a sample, I’m ready to make the Sizzle bottle a go-to. $35 at Graza

Tiny Fish Co. Smoked Mussels en Escabeche $16 Prices taken at time of publishing. Here’s another new tinned fish brand for your pantry. Tiny Fish Co. comes from former Top Chef contestant Sara Hauman and launches with smoked mussels in escabeche sourced from the Pacific Northwest, as well as branded merch, with more conservas to come. $16 at Tiny Fish Co.

Drinks

Intriguing cans and bottles, both alcoholic and non-

Phony Negroni 12-Pack $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. The newest offering from bottled cocktail and aperitif brand St. Agrestis is the Phony Negroni. It’s the brand’s first nonalcoholic beverage. $60 at St. Agrestis

De Soi Mix and Match Pack $70 Prices taken at time of publishing. Katy Perry has gotten into the nonalcoholic beverage game. De Soi is a line of nonalcoholic apéritifs containing adaptogens that promise relaxation or creative inspiration (sure). Perry has partnered with Morgan McLachlan, the distiller behind Amass, a brand that has expanded its offerings to include both popular hand sanitizers and nonalcoholic spirits over the past couple years, so there’s a good chance it’s actually good. $70 at De Soi

Avec Drinks x Williams Sonoma Assorted Sparkling Cocktail Mix Set $24 Prices taken at time of publishing. Avec, a Brooklyn-based line of cocktail mixers, has a new collection of sparkling mixers with Williams-Sonoma. The ginger, yuzu lime, and grapefruit pomelo sodas can be imbibed alone, or mixed with spirits (either alcoholic or non). $24 at Williams Sonoma

Eater Wine Club $70 Prices taken at time of publishing. Every month, Eater Wine Club ships out boxes of two or four wines, selected by the Eater team’s favorite sommeliers across the country. Eater Wine Club membership also comes with a newsletter and invitations to virtual hangs where that month’s expert will go deeper on the box’s theme. $70 at Eater Wine Club

Books

Reading material for cooks and restaurant-goers alike

Food-Related Stories $9 Prices taken at time of publishing. Gaby Melian fans might be interested to know the former Bon Appétit talent has published a book. Food Related Stories is part of Penguin Random House’s Pocket Change Collective series. $9 at Amazon

$9 at Target

