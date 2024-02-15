Eater Named a 2024 ASME Finalist in Multiple Categories

Eater has been recognized by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) in the 2024 National Magazine Awards. Eater is nominated for General Excellence, Service and Lifestyle, and for Service Journalism for The Eater College Dining Plan. The ASME Awards for Design, Photography and Illustration were also announced, in which Eater was named a finalist for Best Digital Design for Mall Food Madness.

The Eater College Dining Plan explores the collegiate food experience, from dining-related rituals passed down through generations to food innovations that began in dorm rooms, as well as dozens of maps of where to eat in college towns. Through interactive design, thoughtful reporting, and local dining expertise from a network of contributors, Eater dug deep to find the most iconic aspects of dining that bring together students and alumni communities.

This is Eater’s third nomination for the General Excellence category, having been a finalist in 2018 and 2023. And it is Eater’s first time being recognized for digital design. Mall Food Madness, published in February 2023, put the emphasis on nostalgia, with a Memphis Design-inflected aesthetic that evoked the fun, youthful experience of mall shopping — and mall dining, at the likes of Auntie Anne’s, Mrs. Fields, and Panda Express — before the era of online shopping.

Eater won National Magazine Awards in 2016 for the Eater Guide to Surviving Disney World, in 2017 for the Eater Guide to Paris, and in 2022 for an exploration of America’s gas stations in an editorial package titled Filling Up.

The 2024 ASME winners will be announced live in New York on April 2.