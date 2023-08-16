Eater Expands Into The Kitchen with a New Collection of Stainless Steel Cookware In Partnership with Heritage Steel

After nearly 20 years as the go-to resource for food and dining obsessives, Eater knows what works in the kitchen. Vox Media’s award-winning editorial brand today announced it’s partnering with family-owned, American-made company, Heritage Steel, on a new line of affordable chef-grade stainless steel cookware inspired by chefs and designed for professional chefs and home cooks alike. With cookware that’s stylish and practical, the Eater x Heritage Steel Cookware collection will offer home chefs the high-quality tools they need to turn their home cooking and entertaining into a restaurant-worthy experience.

“Heritage Steel shares our commitment to supporting ethical business practices and providing high-quality results,” says Amanda Kludt, Eater’s publisher. “This partnership enables Eater to seamlessly expand our offerings into the homes of our readers through premium cookware that we’re really proud of, and it allows us to continue to meet the high standards that our audience expects from us.”

The Eater x Heritage Steel Cookware line will include a 10-piece set, 8-piece set, 5-piece set, and several open stock options including fry pans in three sizes. With price points that start at $79.99 for the 8-inch fry pan, the collection will be available October 2023 on Amazon and at independent cookware specialty stores, in time for holiday cooking and gifting.

The construction will consist of an exterior layer of 439 stainless steel that is optimized for induction cooking while still being easy to clean, with a tri-ply aluminum inner core that provides exceptional heat conductivity, responsiveness and maximum control on the temperature of the pan. This will allow the chef or home cook to have best-in-class performance right at their fingertips. Heritage Steel has developed this cookware with an 18/10 stainless steel cooking surface, which provides an outstanding stable cooking environment. Ergonomic handles will supply comfort on the grip while staying cool on the stovetop. The cookware will also feature a brushed finish for a high-end feeling.

“This cookware is for those home cooks that know the value of great food,” says Bobby Griggs, vice president of Heritage Steel. “They’re the people who love to eat out; who are always experimenting with new products or recipes at home; and who love to make delicious meals for their family and friends. Who better to partner with on this venture than Eater, a brand that understands this passionate consumer better than anyone? We are excited to launch this line with Eater and bring to market an exceptional cookware line smartly crafted in Clarksville, TN.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a year of expansion for Eater, which is ramping up its offerings for consumers with a number of new products aimed at bringing the quality of the restaurant and dining experience into its readers’ homes. Last year, the brand announced its first foray into book publishing via a partnership with Abrams that will include three cookbooks and four city guides – the first, Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes from the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters, is out on September 19th. Additionally, the brand recently announced a line of sleek bento boxes and accessories in partnership with Takenaka, and unveiled a revamped online boutique, featuring foodie-oriented apparel and accessories including sweatshirts, t-shirts, notebooks, and more.

About Eater

Eater is the locals-first authoritative guide to eating better. Eater is at the forefront of reporting on the restaurant industry, shaping food culture with its award-winning journalism and programming, as well as its beloved maps and guides. The network has grown into the leading voice in the food media space with its passion for great food and great stories spanning digital and social platforms, audio, OTT and television — including No Passport Required, Eater’s PBS docuseries with host Chef Marcus Samuelsson, celebrating America’s diverse immigrant food traditions, and the Hulu series Eater’s Guide to the World.

About Heritage Steel

Heritage Steel has a long history of manufacturing fine cookware to the highest standards. A brand of New Era, Inc., Heritage Steel (formerly Hammer Stahl) is one of the oldest manufacturers of cookware in North America, dating back to 1874. Heritage Steel Cookware is produced by a team of expert craftspeople in Clarksville, TN, and is made to last a lifetime — and can be passed onto the next generation.