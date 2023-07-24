Eater Names Jackie Gutierrez-Jones as Editor of Eater Nashville

Jackie Gutierrez-Jones has come on board as Eater Nashville’s new editor.

Gutierrez-Jones has worked as a writer and editor for over 12 years covering food, drink, and travel for both local and national publications including Lonely Planet, Observer, Time Out, Dell Perspectives, and Nashville Lifestyles. She has also reported extensively for Eater, including Eater Nashville and Eater Miami. A Miami native, Gutierrez-Jones currently resides in Franklin, Tennessee with her husband, daughter, and two English bulldogs, where they enjoy eating their way throughout the South.

“I’m a long-time fan of Nashville’s food scene and have absolutely loved watching the city’s culinary scene grow, evolve, and explode on a national scale,” Gutierrez-Jones said. “It’s a privilege to share the stories of the people and places that are making Nashville’s dining scene an exciting and diverse culinary mix. I’m thankful to the Eater and Vox Media family for trusting me with the Nashville editor role.”

“Jackie’s a longtime contributor to Eater with an impressive knowledge of the Nashville scene, and I’m so excited to see how the site will flourish under her leadership,” said Eater cities director Missy Frederick.

In her role, Gutierrez-Jones will oversee Nashville’s robust slate of restaurant news and service content.