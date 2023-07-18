Eater Names Ernest Owens as Editor of Eater Philly

Ernest Owens has come on board as Eater Philly’s new editor.

Owens is a seasoned journalist, radio personality, and author who most recently worked as an editor-at-large and columnist for Philadelphia Magazine. He hosts the weekly podcast Ernestly Speaking! and works as an adjunct professor at Cheyney University. He is also president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. In February, he published the book The Case for Cancel Culture with St. Martin’s Press.

Owens’ freelance work has appeared in such places as CNN, NBC News, USA Today, MTV, Huffington Post, and Rolling Stone, among others.

“I want to thank the Eater family and Vox for the opportunity to take things to the next level,” Owens said. “I look forward to shaking the table (literally and figuratively) when it comes to covering Philly’s food scene and making it reflect the diverse communities/restaurants who shape it. I also look forward to recruiting new freelancers who have something bold, unique, and interesting to say about what, how, and where we eat.”

“I’m excited for the diverse set of skills and experience Ernest brings to the table, as well as his passion for Philly’s restaurant scene. I think he’ll bring a discerning eye to our coverage, and I can’t wait to see him put his own stamp on Eater Philly,” said Eater cities director Missy Frederick.

In his role, Owens will oversee Philly’s robust slate of restaurant news and dining service content.