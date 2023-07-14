Eater Nominated for a 2023 NY Emmy

Nominations for the 66th Annual NY Emmy Awards were announced on Friday, and Eater is nominated in the category of Informational/Instructional - Short Form or Long Form Content.

The nominated video is “How One of New York’s Favorite Taco Spots Built its Own Tortilla Factory,” an episode of Eater’s award-winning series Vendors. The Vendors series focuses on how specific ingredients are made or sourced for restaurants, from farmers providing high-end restaurants with their produce or seafood distributors working to get the freshest fish to restaurants every day. In this episode of Vendors, Eater explored how the how popular taco chain Tacombi added its own line of proprietary chips and tortillas to their expanding restaurant business, as well as grocery distribution.

Nominated multiple times, Eater’s video team has won five NY Emmy Awards, including wins in 2022 and in 2021, both for episodes of Vendors. The winners of the 2023 NY Emmys will be announced on October 28th.