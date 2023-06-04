Eater PDX’s Brooke Jackson-Glidden Wins James Beard Media Award

The 2023 James Beard Foundation Media Awards took place on June 3rd in Chicago, and Eater Portland’s Brooke Jackson-Glidden won the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award. The award recognizes, according to the Beards, “the work of an individual who engages readers through enterprising food and dining coverage, and whose work displays versatility in form, such as reviews, profiles, cooking, quick hits, and hard news reporting.”

Jackson-Glidden, who has helmed Eater Portland since 2018, was recognized for her editing and written work on the site, with features on local chefs and restaurant figures like food cart owner Samira Mohamed as well as more personal writing, including a spotlight on queer coffee shop Either/Or.

Jackson-Glidden’s Local Voice win came among six nominations for Eater, including an additional nomination for the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award for Eater LA’s Cathy Chaplin, as well as nominations for Visual Media — Short Form, Foodways, Beverage writing, and Investigative Reporting. This marks Eater’s twelfth James Beard Media award in the past eight years.

Elsewhere at Vox Media, Thrillist also won a James Beard 2023 Media Award, taking the prize in Innovative Storytelling for its “Night Market” editorial package.