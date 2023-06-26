Gabriella Lewis Joins Eater as Supervising Producer, Development

Eater has named Gabriella Lewis as its new supervising producer, development. Lewis will report to executive director Stephen Pelletteri and oversee a team of producers, focused on enhancing Eater’s Emmy Award-winning digital video series and developing and executing new programming.

“Eater’s video program has had an incredible year thus far with the success of several hit series like Mise En Place and Vendors,” says Pelletteri. “I’m really looking forward to Gabriella’s expertise in creative development.”

Lewis comes most recently from NYT Cooking as a senior video journalist. She has previously worked at Bon Appétit, Epicurious, and Buzzfeed Tasty. While at NYT Cooking, she worked on the team responsible for series like “Mystery Menu” with Sohla El-Waylly and “On The Job,” as well as social video (including being featured in this viral Instagram Reel).

Lewis will join supervising producer, operations, Stefania Orrù, who came to Eater in 2018 to help manage the video production team.

Eater’s video program reaches a monthly audience of 30 million across a variety of digital platforms. Eater is currently nominated for a Daytime Emmy award in the Short Form Program category for its Handmade series, along with recent nominations for the 2023 Webby People’s Voice Awards and the 2023 James Beard Awards, and has won five New York Emmys.