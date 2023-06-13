Eater Wins Two Local SPJ Northwest Awards

On June 1, the Northwest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists announced that Eater won two awards at the 2022 NW Excellence in Journalism Awards. Eater Seattle was recognized in in the category of Arts & Culture Reporting and while Eater Portland won for LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting.

Eater Portland reporter Janey Wong received the nod in LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting with her story “This Nonprofit Provides Free Meal Deliveries to Portlanders Having Gender-Affirming Surgery.” Wong’s story highlights local Portland nonprofit Meals On Us which launched the program Trans Meal Train to help feed people in the weeks following their gender-affirming surgeries.

Contributor Sabra Boyd’s story “How Indigenous Restaurants Are Decolonizing Seattle’s Dining Scene, One Plate at a Time” was recognized in the Arts & Culture category. Boyd’s story highlights Indigenous restaurants in Seattle that educate the local community on Native ingredients and customs, as well as advocate for investment in Indigenous dining.

This is Eater’s first year receiving NW Excellence in Journalism Awards. Eater’s network of city sites, spanning the United States, has been increasingly recognized for local journalism honors, including two consecutive Peter Lisagor Awards for Food Coverage in Chicago in 2022 and 2023 and several New York Press Club awards for Eater NY.