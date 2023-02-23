Eater Named a 2023 ASME Finalist in Three Categories

Eater has been named by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) in the 2023 National Magazine Awards as a finalist in three categories. Eater is nominated for General Excellence: Service and Lifestyle; for Video, for an episode on Down North Pizza; and for Lifestyle Journalism for The United States of Fried Chicken.

In the nominated video, Eater visits a popular Philadelphia pizza spot that provides not only good food to its community but also jobs, housing, and legal representation to formerly incarcerated individuals. This is Eater’s first ASME nomination for its award-winning video program, which has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation Awards as well as the New York Emmys.

Across 20+ written stories, videos, and social posts, The United States of Fried Chicken is Eater’s ultimate guide to (arguably) America’s favorite food. The mix of stories explores the rich cultural history of fried chicken, ranks the best fast food iterations of fried chicken, and dives deep into the most unique chicken joints in the country through video, maps, and an interactive quiz.

This is Eater’s second nomination for the General Excellence category, having been a finalist in 2018. Eater won National Magazine Awards in 2016 for the Eater Guide to Surviving Disney World, in 2017 for the Eater Guide to Paris, and in 2022 for an exploration of America’s gas stations in a package titled Filling Up. In addition, Eater was nominated in 2021 for best photograph, for an eye-catching restaurant profile on Eater DC.

The 2023 ASME winners will be announced live in New York on March 28.