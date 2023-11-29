If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Join Eater and Shopify for a Holiday Market in New York

Share All sharing options for: Join Eater and Shopify for a Holiday Market in New York

For the second year running, Eater is teaming up with Shopify to bring our gift guides for food and restaurant obsessives to life. Kicking off Friday, December 8, Eater will fill Shopify’s New York City space with a pop-up market featuring dozens of Eater-curated food and home finds and festive programming. Think chats with our favorite cookbook authors, tastings of products from Shopify merchants, and demos on oyster shucking, knife handling, and more.

Plus, plan to cross off everyone on your holiday shopping list with items from Dusen Dusen, Monsoon Chocolate, and Fly By Jing, to name just a few, through Sunday, December 17. (Note: The market will be closed Monday, December 11.) Read on for more details on what you can find, and check back here for more programming updates.

Shopify x Eater Holiday Market New York

131 Greene Street, New York, NY

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, plus extended hours for special events (see below)

Friday, December 8:

Oyster shucking with Greenpoint Fish & Lobster

5 p.m.

Fifth-generation fishmonger Vinny Millburn and executive chef Orion Russell will demonstrate oyster shucking and how to make mignonette, while talking about what it’s like to run a five-generation fishing business and restaurant. Come taste oysters and learn from these sustainable seafood experts.

Saturday, December 9:

Tasting with Zach & Zoe Honey

10:30 a.m.

Get a taste of homegrown honey from local beekeepers Zach & Zoe Honey.

Sohla El-Waylly in conversation with Stephanie Wu

2 p.m.

Join us for a conversation with chef Sohla El-Waylly, who will talk about her new cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook, with Eater Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Wu. A book signing will follow. Capacity is limited.

Sunday, December 10:

Tasting with Yun Hai

2 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12:

Tasting with Rubirosa

12 p.m.

Downtown pizza icon Rubirosa is offering lunchtime pizza bites.

Wednesday, December 13:

Eater conversation and cookbook party

Featuring Hillary Dixler Canavan, Anthony Mangieri, Jason Wang, and Stephanie Wu

6 p.m.

Celebrate Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes from the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters, with New York-based chefs from the book and author and Eater restaurant editor Hillary Dixler Canavan. After the conversation, stick around for pizza from Genio Della Pizza, chile oil from Xi’an Famous Foods, Via Carota craft cocktails, bites inspired by the book, drinks, and more. Capacity is limited.

Thursday, December 14:

Knife skills class with Material

1:30 p.m.

Material makes cookware and tools that are designed to last. Sharpen your knife skills in this workshop, led by Material’s in-house experts. Capacity is limited.

Friday, December 15:

Tasting with Rubirosa

12 p.m.

Rubirosa is back with more pizza.

Deb Perelman in conversation with Bettina Makalintal

5:30 p.m.

Get in the holiday spirit with home cook, author, and award-winning blogger Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen, in conversation with Eater senior reporter Bettina Makalintal. Bring your biggest holiday cooking questions — as well as a copy of your favorite Smitten Kitchen cookbook for a signing. Capacity is limited.

Saturday, December 16:

Tasting with Van Van

11 a.m.

Sample terroir-driven Vietnamese ingredients in sweet treats and other small bites.

Coquito cocktail demo with The Coquito Plug

6 p.m.

Coquito, a traditional Puerto Rican drink, makes every holiday table more festive. Learn how to make your own with The Coquito Plug founder Penelope Rodriguez. Capacity is limited.

RSVP to hold your spot.