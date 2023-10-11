 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Extra! Extra!

Restraint is so passé

by Eater Staff
A yellow-heavy collage of wild restaurant interiors, smiling diners, Molly Baz, Cord Jefferson, food, lights, and more. Nat Belkov/Eater

After three years of darkness, preceded by a kinda bummer five of schmancy, frowny food — you know, blond wood, backless barstools, everything is foraged, and the chef glowers silently — restaurants are fun again. Move over, sea buckthorn (you tart berry). Helllooooo, caviar bumps, cocaine of the sea! Everything is illuminated…with neon lights. Everyone is seated in giant hand-shaped chairs or squiggly legged ones. Glasses are bird-shaped and stippled and bright. Plates are your grandmother’s most florid. There’s enough gold leaf to make a forest. And the food, strangely still important, is a bass-amped banger of influence and excess. Anything that can be done tableside is. And with brio.

Not only are restaurants fun again, they’re, like, really fun — like over-the-top Decline and Fall of Roman Civilization maximalist fun. Why? Myriad the reasons, many the factors. Could it be because the world’s ending anyway? (Climate change! War! Economic inequality! Why not go out with cheese pulls and flaming bananas?) Or could it just be the same human hunger for pleasure that’s animated our kind since prelapsarian times, now just supercharged with capital and amphetamined by social media? Regardless, like a catnipped kitty chasing a laser pointer, we the people are both jazzed and curious. So Eater went maximalist to the hilt. We went on a gonzo psycho-gustatory pilgrimage to the Land Where More Began: Las Vegas. We paid a visit to Molly Baz, whose new cookbook, More Is More, is an ode to going big, for all the cae sals and gorgigi sandos you can imagine. We found the hands-down most Big-Time Fun restaurants in America. We ate all the ’roni cups and rib eyes. We got full. We got sick. We got happy. We had fun to the max. — Joshua David Stein

A yellowish abstract graphic background supports images of a large ice cream sundae, the shape of acrobats, fruit, and more.

The 19 Most Funnest, Most Wildest, Most Over-the-Top Restaurants in America

Where eating is a guaranteed good time

A bearded man in glasses laughs as a hand pours chocolate sauce over a three-tiered slice of chocolate cake.

Full House

Cord Jefferson goes gonzo in Vegas, America’s id

A woman in a red striped shirt lies amid a bed of caesar salad.

More Is More, Molly Is Molly

Welcome to Bazland

An abstract assemblage of images including people writing mathematics on a chalk board, and renaissance still life paintings, on a red background.

Why More Is Fun

Five experts explain why we love a lot a lot right now

A flaming saute pan sits next to a man in a white chefs coat slicing meat.

Confessions of a Tableside Flambéur

A pro dishes on the ultimate tableside flex

A neon green, marble swirled table holds an assortment of dishes in patterned dishes, and a kewpie doll.

Fun by Design

Day-Glo sconces! Gordo grinders! Dangling pothos!

A chocolate muffin studded with diamonds sits on a colorful purple patterned backdrop.

This Is Muffin-Top Dining

What happens when we only eat the best part?

Gold sparkles glitter around a collage of hands holding elaborate fancy cocktails.

The Cup Overfloweth

Drinking in the golden age of golden ages

A Golden Age still life painting shows a table spread with a giant lobster, lush fruits, a meat pie, a parrot, and more.

Eat Your Art Out

Going big with food is nothing new — just ask the Egyptians

A server’s hands lift the dome off a plate of lamb chops, with a graphic background of fancy foods like oysters, as well as a globe.

Where to Ball Out

From seafood towers to gold leaf tomahawks, find maps to the most over-the-top eating across America

Credits

Editorial lead: Joshua David Stein
Project manager: Lesley Suter
Creative director: Nat Belkov
Contributors: Matt Buchanan, Cathy Chaplin, Farley Elliott, Olee Fowler, Jackie Gutierrez-Jones, Brooke Jackson-Glidden, Cord Jefferson, Rachel P. Kreiter, Matt Lardie, Clair Lorell, Bettina Makalintal, Melissa McCart, Amy McCarthy, Laura Neilson, Emma Orlow, Tierney Plumb, Adam Reiner, Lauren Saria, Jaya Saxena, Katie Shapiro, Courtney E. Smith, Susan Stapleton, Candice Woo
Editors: Talia Baiocchi, Rachel P. Kreiter, Lesley Suter
Designer: Lille Allen
Copy editor: Leilah Bernstein
Fact checker: Kelsey Lannin
Engagement editors: Kaitlin Bray, E Jamar, Kristen Kornbluth
Photographers: Denise Crew, Rick R. Ledesma
Animators: Judson Valdez, Molly Valdez
Special thanks to: Monica Burton, Erin DeJesus, John Farrell, Missy Frederick, Amanda Kludt, Ellie Krupnick, Jess Mayhugh, Janelle Miller, Ryan Norton, Stephanie Wu, Jessie Yarborough

