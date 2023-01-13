Eater is thrilled to be partnering with the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival this year for a weekend of waterfront lunches, collaborative dinners, and cocktail classes. But no matter which event you attend during the festival, running from February 23 to 26, you can expect Eater to bring together chefs (and bartenders) for a pairing that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, it’s all for a good cause. Learn more about each event (and snag your tickets) below.

Chef Timon Balloo’s runaway Miami hit Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill was an instant hit with both locals and visitors when it opened more than 10 years ago, and Top Chef contestant Tiffany Derry’s Roots Southern Table was highly anticipated around Dallas before its opening in 2021. For one night the two chefs are stepping away from their beloved projects to collaborate on a menu with the Bath Club’s executive chef Jeff Masanz. Expect a menu that pays tribute to each’s roots. Tickets are $300.

Lunch at Amara at Paraiso with Michael Schwartz and Jose Enrique | Saturday, February 25

Jose Enrique is easily San Juan’s most celebrated chef, and you’d have a hard time meeting anyone in Miami who doesn’t know and love chef Michael Schwartz’s restaurants. Both chefs are beloved locally and to visitors, and each espouses the local and seasonal. Join these two talented, ingredient-driven chefs for an exciting afternoon at Schwartz’s stunning waterfront restaurant. Tickets are $175.

The name you’ll most readily associate with Nashville hot chicken, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, is headed south for a family-style lunch featuring its famous fiery fowl. In addition to all the chicken, you can expect Hattie B’s to dole out some of its signature Southern sides. Tickets are $175.

Julio Cabrera’s cantinero-style cocktails have consistently landed Cafe La Trova on the World’s 50 Best Bars list. With a show-stopping Cuban menu from chef Michelle Bernstein, this Calle Ocho favorite is a can’t-skip destination. Join Cabrera and local bartender Gio Gutierrez for a hands-on cocktail class filled with a lifetime of tips and tricks for whipping up one of Cuba’s sweetest gifts — the daiquiri. Tickets are $95.