 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

For Your Next Group Meal, Head to a Brewery

Plenty of outdoor space and no reservation needed

by Stephanie Wu
Four pizzas covering a red picnic table.
Wood-fired pizzas at Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick, Maine.
Stephanie Wu/Eater

A version of this post originally appeared on August 27, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a roundup of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now.

Last weekend, I took a road trip to Maine with a bunch of friends. While we had plenty of time to check out Portland’s restaurants, the meal that surprised me the most was a completely unplanned group dinner. In New York City, where I live, it would be incredibly hard to find a place for seven adults and two toddlers to eat on a Saturday night without a reservation. In Brunswick, not far from where our Airbnb was, we stumbled upon an unlikely family-friendly location: a brewery.

Four small pours of beer and a white card on a wooden board.
A beer flight at Flight Deck Brewing.
Stephanie Wu/Eater

We decided to visit Flight Deck Brewing because we had heard great things about the beer (my favorite was Wings, a New England IPA), and we knew they had good pizza. What we didn’t expect was the copious outdoor space, wide variety of seating options, and food trucks that made it a wonderful experience for both adults and kids. There was a wait for our wood-fired pizza (it was still a summer Saturday evening), but we passed the time and appeased the toddlers with barbecue and sides from a different food truck, plus plenty of beer for the adults. Most importantly, the kids could run around on the grass, throw their food on the ground, and be as loud as they wanted.

A brewery rarely comes to mind for me when I’m thinking about where to have a casual group dinner. But now I’m seeing these spaces in a completely different light — and I have even more of a reason to seek out great beer on my next group trip.

More From Eater

The Latest

Michigan Chipotle Location Becomes the Chain’s First to Unionize

By Bettina Makalintal

Does Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Extend to Culinary School Students?

By Amy McCarthy

The Unlimited Potential of Meat-Free Asian Cookbooks

Releases like Hetty McKinnon’s To Asia, With Love and Hannah Che’s The Vegan Chinese Kitchen give cooks a chance to tell specific stories

By Bettina Makalintal

The Best Late Summer Barbecue Sides, According to Eater Editors

By Eater Staff

Mario Batali Settles Two Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

By Amy McCarthy

More Foods Should Have Names Like ‘Shit on a Shingle’

By Amy McCarthy

Sign up for the Sign up for the Eater newsletter

The freshest news from the food world every day