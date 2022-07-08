Eater is thrilled to be partnering with the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival this year for a duo of one-night-only meals. The Festival, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this October, will feature one lunch and one dinner hosted by Eater with each bringing together a chef and restaurant pairing you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, it’s all for a good cause. Ticket sales will help support local charity God’s Love We Deliver which provides meal support to New Yorkers in need. Learn more about each event (and snag your tickets) below.

Ha’s Đặc Biệt and St. John Frizell dinner at Gage & Tollner | Thursday, October 13

Anthony Ha and Sadie Mae Burns’s renowned Vietnamese pop-up Ha’s Đặc Biệt has been one of the trickiest places to get into since it started showing up around Brooklyn in 2020. And the same goes for Gage & Tollner, a Brooklyn revival that reopened its doors in April 2021 after more than two years in the making. We’re so excited to have these two classics come together for a four course menu from Ha and Burns that will be paired with cocktails from bartending legend and Gage & Tollner co-owner St. John Frizell. Tickets are $350.

Chintan Pandya and David Shim lunch at Cote | Saturday, October 16

Chef Chintan Pandya has a streak of modern Indian hits in New York with his co-owner Roni Mazumdar including Dhamaka, Semma, and Rowdy Rooster. And for one exciting afternoon, Pandya is taking over the kitchen at Korean steakhouse and Michelin-starred hotspot Cote. Pandya will work with Cote’s chef David Shim and owner Simon Kim to create a menu that pairs Indian spices with Korean techniques. Tickets are $295.