Here Are the 2022 James Beard Foundation Media Award Winners

Tonight, the James Beard Foundation announced its Media Award winners for 2022, the first awards doled out by the foundation after a two-year hiatus.
Some highlights: Cookbook author Kristina Cho was a double winner, taking home the Baking and Desserts award for her debut cookbook Mooncakes and Milk Bread, in addition to earning the foundation’s Emerging Voice award in the books category. This year, in a departure from 2019’s inaugural Voices award, each category named its own Emerging Voice recipient; Sophia Roe won in broadcast media and Tammie Teclemariam of New York Magazine took the honor in the journalism category.
Elsewhere, Judy Rodgers and her legendary The Zuni Café Cookbook was inducted into the 2022 Cookbook Hall of Fame, while fellow San Franciscans Brandon Jew and Tienlon Ho won the Beard in the Restaurant and Professional category with their book Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown. Alexis Nikole Nelson, better known through her handle @BlackForager, took home the award for Social Media Account. Soleil Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle won the Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award, which the foundation notes “recognizes discerning criticism that contributes to the larger discourse on cuisine or restaurants.”
The Restaurant and chef awards categories will be announced at a gala in Chicago on Monday, June 13. Here now, the complete list of James Beard Foundation Media Award winners:
2022 James Beard Foundation Book Award Winners
Baking and Desserts
Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries by Kristina Cho
Beverage with Recipes
The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes by Julia Momose with Emma Janzen
Beverage without Recipes
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol by Mallory O’Meara
General
Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health by Gregory Gourdet and J.J. Goode
International
In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean by Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen
Reference, History, and Scholarship
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue by Adrian Miller
Restaurant and Professional
Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown: Recipes and Stories from the Birthplace of Chinese American Food by Brandon Jew and Tienlon Ho
Single Subject
The Hog Book: A Chef’s Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs by Jesse Griffiths
U.S. Foodways
Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou by Melissa M. Martin
Vegetable-Focused Cooking
The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen by Joanne Molinaro
Visuals
Take One Fish: The New School of Scale-to-Tail Cooking by Rob Palmer and Daniel New
Writing
Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America by Marcia Chatelaine
Emerging Voice, Books
Kristina Cho, Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries
James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award Winners
Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media
Gather, airs on Netflix
Instructional Visual Media
The Wild Harvest with Alan Bergo
Reality or Competition Visual Media
Top Chef: Family Style (airs on Peacock)
Commercial/Sponsored Visual Media
Justin V. Barocas, Uber Eats Presents: On the Rise with Marcus Samuelsson
Visual Media — Short Form
Eat This: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Farm Work (Airs on AJ+)
Visual Media — Long Form
Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Airs on Hulu)
Social Media Account
Alexis Nikole Nelson, @blackforager
Audio Programming
Dish City
Audio Reporting
The Sporkful by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara
2022 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards
Columns and Newsletters
Tex-Mexplainer: “Nixtamalization Is the 3,500-Year-Old Secret to Great Tortillas”; “Live a Little and Try Crunching on Chapulines, or Roasted Grasshoppers”; “Forget Everything You Think You Know About Mole” by Jose Ralat, Texas Monthly
Dining and Travel
“Right Around the Corner” Francis Lam, Conde Nast Traveler
Feature Reporting
“Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing” by Ahmed Ali Akbar, Eater
Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication
The Bitter Southerner
Foodways
“Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” by Ligaya Mishan for T Magazine
Health and Wellness
“Cultivating Better Health” by Michael Behar, Eating Well
Home Cooking
“The Way of Clay” by Mary Frances Heck
Innovative Storytelling
“A Feast for Lost Souls” by Annelise Jolley and Zahara Gómez Lucini for the Atavist Magazine
Investigative Reporting
“NYC Food Delivery Workers Band to Demand Better Treatment. Will New York Listen to Los Deliveristas Unidos?”; “Food Delivery Workers Toiling Through Historic Flooding Call Skimpy Wages and Tips ‘A Cruel Joke’”; “New York City Passes Landmark New Protections for Food Delivery Workers” by Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Josefa Velasquez for The City NYC
Personal Essay — Long Form
“It’s Time to Decolonize Wine” by Miguel de Leon for Punch
Personal Essay — Short Form
“The Dangers of Bartending While Asian,” by Kaylee Hammonds for Food and Wine
Profile
“Patsy Young — American Brewer, Fugitive From Slavery” by Theresa McCulla for Good Beer Hunting
Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award
“‘Too Much to Lose.’ Why a Miami Man Moved into a Backyard Tent During Coronavirus Crisis”; “Salt Bae’s Restaurant Called Cops on Customer who Wouldn’t Pay for Gold-Wrapped Steaks”; “How to Eat Like a Local in Miami: A Local’s Guide to Dining in the 305” by Carlos Frias, Miami Herald
Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award
“The Bay Area is Having a Love Affair with Smashburgers. This is the One You’ll Want to Eat Again and Again”; “Impossible’s New Vegan Nuggets Taste Better than McNuggets. Sadly, that’s not Saying Much”; “S.F. Restaurant’s $72 Fried Rice Was a Runaway Hit. It Was Also the Chef’s Nightmare,” Soleil Ho, San Francisco Chronicle
MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award
“Right Around the Corner,” Francis Lam for Conde Nast Traveler
Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.