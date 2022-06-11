Here Are the 2022 James Beard Foundation Media Award Winners

Tonight, the James Beard Foundation announced its Media Award winners for 2022, the first awards doled out by the foundation after a two-year hiatus.

Some highlights: Cookbook author Kristina Cho was a double winner, taking home the Baking and Desserts award for her debut cookbook Mooncakes and Milk Bread, in addition to earning the foundation’s Emerging Voice award in the books category. This year, in a departure from 2019’s inaugural Voices award, each category named its own Emerging Voice recipient; Sophia Roe won in broadcast media and Tammie Teclemariam of New York Magazine took the honor in the journalism category.

Elsewhere, Judy Rodgers and her legendary The Zuni Café Cookbook was inducted into the 2022 Cookbook Hall of Fame, while fellow San Franciscans Brandon Jew and Tienlon Ho won the Beard in the Restaurant and Professional category with their book Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown. Alexis Nikole Nelson, better known through her handle @BlackForager, took home the award for Social Media Account. Soleil Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle won the Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award, which the foundation notes “recognizes discerning criticism that contributes to the larger discourse on cuisine or restaurants.”

The Restaurant and chef awards categories will be announced at a gala in Chicago on Monday, June 13. Here now, the complete list of James Beard Foundation Media Award winners:

2022 James Beard Foundation Book Award Winners

Baking and Desserts

Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries by Kristina Cho

Beverage with Recipes

The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes by Julia Momose with Emma Janzen

Beverage without Recipes

Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol by Mallory O’Meara

General

Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health by Gregory Gourdet and J.J. Goode

International

In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean by Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen

Reference, History, and Scholarship

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue by Adrian Miller

Restaurant and Professional

Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown: Recipes and Stories from the Birthplace of Chinese American Food by Brandon Jew and Tienlon Ho

Single Subject

The Hog Book: A Chef’s Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Pigs by Jesse Griffiths

U.S. Foodways

Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou by Melissa M. Martin

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen by Joanne Molinaro

Visuals

Take One Fish: The New School of Scale-to-Tail Cooking by Rob Palmer and Daniel New

Writing

Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America by Marcia Chatelaine

Emerging Voice, Books

Kristina Cho, Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries

James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award Winners

Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media

Gather, airs on Netflix

Instructional Visual Media

The Wild Harvest with Alan Bergo

Reality or Competition Visual Media

Top Chef: Family Style (airs on Peacock)

Commercial/Sponsored Visual Media

Justin V. Barocas, Uber Eats Presents: On the Rise with Marcus Samuelsson

Visual Media — Short Form

Eat This: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Farm Work (Airs on AJ+)

Visual Media — Long Form

Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Airs on Hulu)

Social Media Account

Alexis Nikole Nelson, @blackforager

Audio Programming

Dish City

Audio Reporting

The Sporkful by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara

2022 James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Columns and Newsletters

Tex-Mexplainer: “Nixtamalization Is the 3,500-Year-Old Secret to Great Tortillas”; “Live a Little and Try Crunching on Chapulines, or Roasted Grasshoppers”; “Forget Everything You Think You Know About Mole” by Jose Ralat, Texas Monthly

Dining and Travel

“Right Around the Corner” Francis Lam, Conde Nast Traveler

Feature Reporting

“Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing” by Ahmed Ali Akbar, Eater

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

The Bitter Southerner

Foodways

“Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” by Ligaya Mishan for T Magazine

Health and Wellness

“Cultivating Better Health” by Michael Behar, Eating Well

Home Cooking

“The Way of Clay” by Mary Frances Heck

Innovative Storytelling

“A Feast for Lost Souls” by Annelise Jolley and Zahara Gómez Lucini for the Atavist Magazine

Investigative Reporting

“NYC Food Delivery Workers Band to Demand Better Treatment. Will New York Listen to Los Deliveristas Unidos?”; “Food Delivery Workers Toiling Through Historic Flooding Call Skimpy Wages and Tips ‘A Cruel Joke’”; “New York City Passes Landmark New Protections for Food Delivery Workers” by Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Josefa Velasquez for The City NYC

Personal Essay — Long Form

“It’s Time to Decolonize Wine” by Miguel de Leon for Punch

Personal Essay — Short Form

“The Dangers of Bartending While Asian,” by Kaylee Hammonds for Food and Wine

Profile

“Patsy Young — American Brewer, Fugitive From Slavery” by Theresa McCulla for Good Beer Hunting

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

“‘Too Much to Lose.’ Why a Miami Man Moved into a Backyard Tent During Coronavirus Crisis”; “Salt Bae’s Restaurant Called Cops on Customer who Wouldn’t Pay for Gold-Wrapped Steaks”; “How to Eat Like a Local in Miami: A Local’s Guide to Dining in the 305” by Carlos Frias, Miami Herald

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

“The Bay Area is Having a Love Affair with Smashburgers. This is the One You’ll Want to Eat Again and Again”; “Impossible’s New Vegan Nuggets Taste Better than McNuggets. Sadly, that’s not Saying Much”; “S.F. Restaurant’s $72 Fried Rice Was a Runaway Hit. It Was Also the Chef’s Nightmare,” Soleil Ho, San Francisco Chronicle

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“Right Around the Corner,” Francis Lam for Conde Nast Traveler

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.