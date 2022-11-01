Eater Partners With Publisher Abrams on Line of Books

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Eater is partnering with Abrams on an Eater line of books. Abrams, known for its state of the art visual books, will be the exclusive home for Eater book publishing in a deal that spans seven books, including three cookbooks and four city guides. The first few books Eater will publish with Abrams will include a cookbook featuring restaurant recipes by Eater restaurant editor Hillary Dixler Canavan (slated for 2023), as well as travel guides to New York City and Los Angeles (slated for 2024).

Marking Eater’s first foray into the book publishing space, this partnership will see the food publication establish itself as a trusted source in the $100M+ travel guide business. It comes on the heels of an exciting period for Eater, which brought the award-winning podcast Gastropod and drinks publication Punch (which has published 10 books with Penguin Random House) to Vox Media. It also follows successful brand extensions at Eater, including Eater’s Guide to the World, its travel TV series with Hulu, and Eater Wine Club, its monthly subscription box curated by wine professionals in cities across the country.

“Eater is an indispensable resource for anyone who cares about where they eat and food culture at large,” says Eater editor-in-chief Stephanie Wu. “We’re always looking for ways to expand our presence, and I can’t think of a better next step than partnering with Abrams to bring the Eater sensibility to a series of books.”

Founded in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. Today, the publisher is behind some of the most influential food and drink titles, as well as critically acclaimed books in the areas of art, photography, interior and garden design, entertainment, and fashion.

“We don’t dine out anywhere without checking the Eater recommendations first! Abrams is thrilled to collaborate with our go-to resource and create distinctively designed, authoritative books that reflect our shared passion for all things food and drink,” says Laura Dozier, executive editor at Abrams.

“Partnering with Eater is a dream for us,” says Abrams’ senior vice president, publisher, Michael Sand. “We know it will result in spectacular, must-have cookbooks, and chic, timely city guides that will appeal to food lovers everywhere.”