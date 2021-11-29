Eater Names Stephanie Wu as Executive Editor

Today Eater named Stephanie Wu as Executive Editor. Wu will oversee the editorial organization, including all writers, editors, and video creators. She’ll be a key partner to Eater’s EIC and SVP Amanda Kludt on building upon the publication’s editorial excellence and supporting the business and growth of the Eater brand.

“We have so many ambitions for Eater to evolve and grow as a leader in food journalism and are thrilled to have such a talented and thoughtful leader help us achieve those ambitions,” says Kludt. “Stephanie is a seasoned journalist who understands the nitty gritty of reporting and editing but also has the vision to lead us to the next phase.”

Wu will lead a team of over 60 writers, editors, and video creators across 25 cities in North America and the UK, leading the vision for the publication’s reporting and storytelling. She’ll work in partnership with Eater’s GM, VP of Development, and Director of Operations to align editorial initiatives with brand, business, and audience goals.

Wu comes from Condé Nast Traveler, where she was the digital director. She previously held editorial roles at Town & Country, Travel + Leisure, and Mic, overseeing lifestyle topics including food, travel, and culture. She is also the author of The Roommates: True Tales of Friendship, Rivalry, Romance, and Disturbingly Close Quarters (Picador).

She grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and now lives in New York City.