In this time of shelter-in-place and social distancing, while restaurants have switched to delivery-only or closed entirely, eating — and finding the pleasure in eating, wherever we can — has taken on a whole new urgency.

Eater at Home is the source for anyone who wants to feel deeply engaged with food and dining culture, which now, more than ever, is in our homes. Of course, dining culture has never been limited to restaurant spaces and restaurant food; it’s about feeding our curiosity toward new experiences (including, for some of us, consistently cooking at home for the first time). It’s also about the the books, shows, and movies that center and find meaning in what and how we eat. And it’s about the little things that provide fleeting moments of satisfaction — like making all those delivery meals feel more restaurant-special.

So, stay home. Eater’s still got you covered.

—Hillary Dixler Canavan, restaurant editor