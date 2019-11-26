 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Star Wars’ Instant Pot Gets Us Closer to an Entire ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen

What other appliances can the Disney property take over?

by Jaya Saxena
Five Star Wars-designed Instant Pots on a black background Williams Sonoma

The launch of Disney+ show The Mandalorian, and the introduction of baby Yoda, has brought upon us the latest round of Star Wars obsession, with plenty of product tie-ins to aid the fandom. Last month, Le Creuset introduced a line of Star Wars-branded cookware, including a C-3P0 Dutch oven and a porg pie bird. But if you’re torn between wanting to use a Star Wars casserole dish and needing to braise ribs quickly, a new line of Star Wars Instant Pots is here.

Available exclusively at Williams-Sonoma, the line includes Darth Vader, R2D2, BB8, Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca options. They’re currently available for pre-order, and will become fully available December 13. They’re part of Williams-Sonoma’s whole Star Wars kitchen line, and scrolling through, there appears to be no kitchen appliance that hasn’t been outfitted in the Disney property’s aesthetics. Wake up with a Darth Vader toaster! Snack with an R2D2 popcorn maker! Drink away the holidays with Death Star ice molds! However, none of these products quite infuse the essence of their characters with the duties they’re meant to perform. Give me a BB8 ice cream maker that rolls around as it churns! Make me an actual trash can droid!

