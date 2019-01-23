Budweiser is bringing back the Clydesdale horses for its 2019 Super Bowl commercial. The beer brand’s newest ad, “Wind Never Felt Better,” shows a Dalmatian riding atop a beer wagon being pulled by a pack of Clydesdales, as Bob Dylan’s protest anthem “Blowin’ in the Wind” plays in the background. Midway through the commercial, the camera starts to pan out revealing that the horses are actually pulling the wagon through a field full of electric windmills. The ad ends with the tagline, “Now brewed with wind power for a better tomorrow.”

This commercial is a nod to the fact that the beer company claims to use renewable energy to power all of its breweries, some of which is generated at a wind farm in Oklahoma. USA Today reports that the company will also be supplying some of its clean electricity to the city of Atlanta to help power Super Bowl week.

Like last year’s Budweiser ad, which focused on the company’s decision to provide clean water to hurricane victims, this one also zeroes in on another one of the brand’s do-gooder initiatives, while also giving the people the animal mascots that they loved in years past. There’s a good chance that Budweiser will get some flack for using a famous song about confronting injustice to sell beer during the Super Bowl. But Ricardo Marques, the VP of marketing for Anheuser-Busch, is confident that ad will be a hit despite this odd thematic juxtaposition, telling USA Today, “I think people will forgive us for that.”

A one-minute version was released today, and a 45-second cut of the commercial will run during the big game on February 3.

• Budweiser’s latest Super Bowl commercial has a dog, Bob Dylan and the Clydesdales [USA Today]

• All Super Bowl Coverage [E]