Chick-fil-A Gifts 100-Year-Old Man Free Food for the Rest of His Days

The latest philanthropic act from Chick-fil-A, home of delicious nuggets and archaic views on homosexuality, seems a bit... odd: The fast-food chain has gifted a devoted regular customer in Florida free food for life, WPVI reports. The catch: He’s already 100 years old.

The chain’s Oldsmar, Florida, location threw a surprise birthday party for Stephen Bellissimo, presenting him with a gigantic, Publisher’s Clearing House-style check that promises the centenarian “free Chick-fil-A for life.” Bellissimo has been a regular at the restaurant since it opened 15 years ago and typically eats at the Tampa-area restaurant weekly, but now says he’ll be there every day.

Yesterday, we celebrated a very special day as our restaurant regular, Mr. Steve, turned 100 years young! Mr. Steve... Posted by Chick-fil-A Oldsmar on Saturday, September 22, 2018

For reference, the current oldest man in America is 112 (and is apparently a devoted cigar smoker). Let’s hope Mr. Bellissimo takes his local Chick-fil-A up on its somewhat morbid offer, and eats as many Ice Dreams and waffle fries as he possibly can — and that all that peanut oil doesn’t shorten his already very impressive life span. Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

