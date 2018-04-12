 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Costco’s Hot Dogs Will Probably Never Go Up in Price

New, 1 comment

It’s been $1.50 — with a soda — for over 30 years

by Daniela Galarza
晉毅 周/Flickr

The price of a hot dog at Costco — $1.50 with a soda — has not changed since 1985. The enduring meal deal at one of the country’s largest big-box retailers is by design, according to a report from Business Insider.

Like Costco’s popular $4.99 rotisserie chicken, its hot dogs — available at counters in the front (and sometimes outside) of each store — are priced to move so as to encourage shoppers to purchase other, higher margin items.

“We do not make money off of our food,” a Costco food stall employee named Josh Smith wrote on Quora. “The $1.50 hot-dog deal is called a ‘loss leader,’ which means that it is used to draw in buyers for other higher-priced items like the chicken bake, brisket sandwich, and chili.” The deal is well below the national average price for a street hot dog today, which is around $2; hot dogs at major league ballparks averaged $4.50 apiece in 2016.

Costco’s food court started in the mid-’80s when a location of the chain in Southern California decided to put “a single hot dog cart in front of a San Diego warehouse,” according an article in the March 2009 edition of the company magazine, Costco Connection. In the ’90s, Costco added pizza to its $1.50 offerings, and named its outdoor stalls Cafe 150. It also added a Polish sausage option. By the early aughts, the retailer started offering items priced above the $2 mark: Sandwiches, salads, different types of pizza, and desserts rotate through the menu, but they all cost less than $5.

Costco’s food court menu, Norwalk, CA
Kendrick Kim/Costco

There’s another reason Costco might be keeping its hot dog price so low: That low price encourages patrons who have already finished their shopping to linger near the entrance of the store for a snack or lunch before heading home. The (fast-moving) lines and family crowds add to a bustling, busy feeling retailers want to cultivate because it attracts more customers.

A Costco employee told Popsugar earlier this year that the deal had the added benefit of being a customer service win. The goal is for a customer’s “last experience before leaving [to be] one of a pleasant cashier treating you well and giving you a good deal.”

Why Costco food courts have charged $1.50 for hot dogs since 1985, according to employees [BI]

More From Eater

This Article has a component height of 15. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Brands Step Up to Feed Furloughed Federal Workers

By Whitney Filloon

Watch José Andrés and Jimmy Fallon Have a Heartfelt Discussion About Puerto Rico

By Greg Morabito

Previous World’s 50 Best Winners Are Ineligible for This Year’s List

By Monica Burton

Valentine’s Day Dinner at White Castle Actually Isn’t the Worst Idea

By Whitney Filloon

Dear Restaurants, Your Inaccessibility Is the Opposite of Hospitality

For an industry built on hospitality, too many restaurants still pay lip service to — or flat-out ignore — the Americans with Disabilities Act

By Ace Ratcliff

Poop Emoji Soft-Serve Is All the Rage in Tokyo

By Whitney Filloon