Sunlight pours through the windows of Margaret Braun’s New York City private studio, coating the interior in a syrupy, golden glow that makes the scene look like a bizarre Dutch still life. A glazed bowl piled high with Froot Loops sits on the couch next to its two siblings, one brimming with clementines, the other with wobbling cubes of Jell-O in luminous Yellow #6 and Red #40.

Twenty-five-year-old sugar sculptures fashioned to resemble headless medieval reliquaries — all gilded breasts and ruffled skirts — stand guard. Spindly water pitchers, some cracked, some crooked, cluster together with elongated necks and gaping mouths like a nest of baby birds. A hand-painted mug suspended on a hook reads “HANG IT UP YOU FUCKING FASCIST.” Above the kitchen stove rest three dusty simulacra of cakes, one leftover from an exhibition at the Museum of Arts and Design, another from the cover shoot for a food magazine.

“This is what’s left of the relics,” Braun says. “I threw the rest out.”

Though Braun has dabbled in all sorts of mediums, for years her preferred one has been sugar. Much of the time she sculpts with pastillage, a sugar paste bound with gum tragacanth that, once dried, becomes as hard, porous, and fragile as fossilized bone. Cakes, however, are what earned her a place in the upper echelons of the New York food scene. With their Palladian compositions and lavish detailing, Braun’s fondant-robed wonders have more in common aesthetically with statues in the Louvre than conventional confections in a bakery.

“You’d see some of her cakes and think it’s physically impossible for a person to do this, and then you’d see her do it,” Kate Krader, the current food editor at Bloomberg, marvels. She first became friends with Braun in the late-1990s. “She was so sought after. She bridged the gap between so many social situations and scenes. Whenever she brought out one of her cakes, you could see people’s faces light up.”

Now, years after a cake book and cake shows and cake commissions from rock stars and royalty, the prolific artist is at a crossroads in her career.

“I love cake, but at this point, I think I’ve said what I need to say with cake — and I’ve said a lot,” Braun says. She’s still open to the idea of doing very select cake commissions, but only ones she finds truly compelling. These days her primary interest lies in the more permanent world of ceramics and sculpture, in tiered bowls that stack on top of one another like lopsided Legos; she’s been creating the ceramic work steadily for about four years. After starting off with private commissions, Braun has branched into selling select pieces at mO / santimetre, a storefront and studio space on Thompson Street. The medium may have changed, but her past experience continues to influence her work.

“I approach art-making like a kitchen worker,” she says. She’s still very much a part of the food industry, but as she points out, “It’s a different conversation, and it’s really refreshing.”

Two weeks ago, the public was introduced to Braun’s first ceramics commission at Legacy Records, a newly opened restaurant set on the site of a former recording studio in Hudson Yards. The project combines the talents of James Beard-nominated chef Ryan Hardy and wine wizards Robert Bohr and Grant Reynolds, the trio behind Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. For the past few months, Braun has been creating customized cups and serving dishes for Hardy, along with some striking sculptural and functional urns, bowls, and pitchers for the restaurant and cafe.

“I’ve known Robert, Ryan, and Grant for a while now,” she says. While the ceramic pieces recall the grandeur of her cakes, the creative process is much more collaborative. The work bears Braun’s unmistakable visual signature, but fits seamlessly into Hardy’s larger vision for the menu. “They’re so smart and so bold. It’s been a pure joy to work with them.”

Designing handmade pieces for a high-end restaurant may be daunting, but Braun has never been one to shy away from a challenge. This is, after all, the woman who made a 30-foot-tall, glow-in-the-dark, fireworks-shooting cake sculpture for a food festival thrown by the team behind Bonnaroo (“I think it’s sitting in some warehouse in New Jersey”).

During an eight-month residency at the Museum of Arts and Design, Braun sculpted 2,000 ornate sugar cups. Once, she hired a crew of gilders and painters to help her decorate a couple thousand cakes for a royal wedding in the Middle East. The work happened in a cramped kitchen in Brooklyn; the triple-tiered forms in blazing magenta, scarlet, lilac, cerulean, and edible gold had to be flown to the Middle East in a climate-controlled Envirotainer and finished in the queen’s Ramadan tent, the only place where they would not melt in the withering sun.

Stretching the limits of reason has always been part of Braun’s process. When Cakewalk debuted in 2001, the Los Angeles Times called her “the Gianni Versace of the baking world” and Food & Wine dubbed her work “King Arthur on ecstasy.” Flip through the pages and you’ll find the sort of baroque madness Louis XIV might have dined on if he’d had a better court baker. The instructions are so extensive that it takes 224 pages to provide the directions for just 15 recipes.

“It took time to find the right editor. It was just too weird and too personal and the cakes were too complex,” Braun says. A number of editors assumed that no lone baker would ever attempt such feats. “I knew they would because people are also complex — they can handle a challenge, thank you very much.”

And people did. A number of bloggers profess their admiration for her work, including Joshua John Russell, or The Fashion Caker, who calls her “the woman who changed my life” and says his battered copy of her book “taught me to be fearless and try to push the limits of cake design.”

In the 17 years since its publication, cake decorating has morphed into a national obsession. By their very nature, cakes have always been anti-utilitarian, a sweet excess associated either with celebrations or, at the far extreme end of the spectrum, cultural decadence. Perhaps that is why nearly a dozen reality shows over the last decade, including Cake Boss, Ace of Cakes, and Cupcake Wars, have trumpeted bombastic creations made of flour and fondant, along with less appetizing materials like styrofoam, plastic, and glue.

Braun herself has made several appearances on television over the years, including Top Chef: Just Desserts. Yet while her work may have inadvertently launched the current confectionary arms race, she does not view herself as part of it. Her one brief foray into competitive cake-judging left her certain that it was not her world. For two seasons, she judged The Ultimate Cake Off, a show with a group of contestants she describes as “a good cross-section of cake-makers.”

From day one, producers insisted she needed to be “meaner,” but the acerbic soundbites that have made the likes of Simon Cowell so successful were never her style. Instead, Braun is always in search of beauty, which she finds in the most unusual places: from the labels at a Supermarché in Paris to a thrift store outside Bologna. Her Instagram is a collage of close-ups of mundane objects, of folds of soft-lit drapery and roughly textured, chipped plaster, that somehow seem lit from within.

“I wanted to figure out what made Margaret tick, and instead of finding that she was excited about a particular vanilla bean, what she was really excited about was the art and architecture of Barcelona,” recalls Dana Cowin, who served as the editor-in-chief of Food & Wine for more than two decades. In 1998, the magazine flew Braun and an art critic from The New Yorker to Barcelona for a feature on the parallels between her cakes and Gaudí’s dizzying architectural delirium. “It struck me that I had never spoken to a pastry person who was inspired by things so dramatically outside the realm of their actual work.”

Much of Braun’s work has more to do with architecture and history than it does with anything produced by her peers in patisserie. In her private studio lies a box with sugar fragments she cannot quite bear to part with, the remnants of the replicas of cakes from her book. As she picks through them, she cites their sources: the Byzantine churches of Ravenna wrought in marzipan mosaics; Schloss Sanssouci, the elegant summer retreat of Frederick the Great outside Berlin; and an illustrious period in Mughal art when Persian, European, and Indian styles converged under Akbar the Great.

Rather than simply replicate decorative tropes, Braun dug deep into their etymology, searching for different contexts in which they might be found. At the heart of Cakewalk lies her fascination with the stories behind common motifs. These days, she still finds herself drawn to these motifs, but prefers to experiment with removing them from their historical context entirely.

“I can really very seriously identify the humanity in objects and design,” she says. Dozens of paintings and ceramic cut-outs of the same patterns adorn her walls. “A fleur-de-lis, a swag, any kind of curlicue — they’re codified as a design, but they all have their own look, their own voice, and their own attitude.”

“For me, it was always just my work,” Braun says of cake decorating. She’s perched on a stool in a tapas joint in Greenwich Village drinking pink bubbly from an old-fashioned coupe. As she speaks, she gestures with her hands, which are still covered in a fine layer of clay dust from spending the morning in her ceramics studio. “If I hadn’t been decorating cakes, I’d have been decorating something else.”

In fact, the woman who inspired a generation of cake-makers never set out to make cake at all. At 19, she was living with her parents on Long Island and stuffing cannolis with “a mean Italian grandma who hated me in a ravioli shop in Queens.” When she moved to Manhattan, she followed her father’s advice and wandered up and down Madison Avenue looking for work. By chance, she stumbled into the swank Sant Ambroeus bakery, which hired her on the spot based solely on her ability to make cheesecake.

“So I learned how to decorate cakes and I never stopped,” she says. From there, an ad in the Times led her to work the graveyard shift designing a line of pastries for Greyston Bakery, a bakery opened by Buddhist monks in Yonkers, at the time headed by Bernard Tetsugen Glassman, known either as “Glassman Sensei” or “Bernie.”

A short while after, she ditched monastic life in favor of the less zen environment of Veniero’s Pastry. Started by Italian immigrants in the East Village in the late 1800s, the shop is a workhorse of a bakery, the kind that serves rainbow-bright seven-layer bars and cannolis dusted with lime-green sprinkles. Thanks to her experience at Sant Ambroeus, Frank, the boss, decided she knew how to do “uptown stuff” and tasked her with kicking things up a notch.

“It’s so hilarious that in my twenties I was brought in as the authority on fancy pastries. I was the first girl, woman… girl, to ever work in that kitchen with these Neapolitan, Sicilian men. I was in my Desperately Seeking Susan days — fishnet stockings and big hair and shoulder pads,” she says. Initially, the bakers weren’t quite sure what to do with her, but Braun’s relentless work ethic quickly earned her a place of respect in the boy’s club. “I’d lift a big Hobart bowl and they’d rush over: ‘Oh, let me get it!’ but I’d say, ‘No, I’ve got it.’”

All the while, she was taking classes in art school at Hunter College. A professor spotted her talent and offered her a private graduate student studio on Canal Street, where she went to paint. Working at Sant Ambroeus meant being in the kitchen at 6 a.m. six days a week. During lunch breaks, Braun would join the other bakers, where they would often play frisbee still in their chef’s whites in Central Park. In the process, she learned to speak Italian from her colleagues and picked up the cake decorating skills that would serve her throughout her career.

“Cake decorating saved this young life. It was a real trade. It took skill and provided the structure needed to become an established professional,” she says. While some might have shied away from the labor-intensive, repetitive nature of the art, Braun took to it immediately. “I spent my childhood writing on desks, walls, napkins — filling notebooks with ornate number sequences and invented alphabets. I could really focus; the repetition calmed me. I’m still like that.”

Ultimately, it is the painstakingly detailed, repetitive act of producing designs that holds Braun’s fascination more than the glitzier elements of her career. Despite creating cakes for a roster of A-listers, including Anna Wintour and Marilyn Manson, she says simply, “People need to know which celebrities I’ve worked with, but I’ve never been comfortable with this aspect of the cake biz. It’s a little gross — it diminishes the work and the fact that I’ve been alone in a cold kitchen making this thing for three days.”

A pitcher shatters on the floor with a resounding crash that echoes throughout the kiln room at Greenwich House Pottery, a century-old ceramics studio in the village. It’s a place where most of the members have known one another for decades, one that Braun insists is “not some hipster spot.” According to regulars, a 95-year-old retired dancer who has been coming since her teens still routinely treks up the three flights of stairs. Thousands of pieces of clay, some just bisqued, others glazed to a lustrous sheen, line the shelves. The kilns themselves are roaring along, twin gas-fueled infernos holding steady at a hellish 2,400°F.

Though she only began working with ceramics a few years, she has taken to the medium quickly. Years of working in kitchens have given her the agility and precision of a line cook, meaning she spares little time to mourn the odd casualty. “I break my stuff all the time,” Braun says dismissively. “I don’t break my cakes, but pottery — BOOM.”

Eun-Ha Paek, the studio’s previous fellowship artist, remarks, “She can afford to break them because she works so fast. It feels like it’s just part of her process.”

Even now, she flirts with disaster by rolling ceramics thinner than most of her colleagues at the studio, sacrificing function in favor of form and a statuesque silhouette. Gravity has warped or wilted more than a few pieces before they could be fully fired twice. Those that survive the process emerge with asymmetrical slumps and slender stalks reminiscent of a lily.

“If you spread icing too thin on a chocolate cake, it would look like her pottery,” Cowin says. “It’s so easy to see the similarity in form and shape, there’s a sort of a sexy, sinuousness in both.”

Paek, like many of the other regulars, cannot help noticing that Braun handles ceramics like some fragile, French laminated dough. “She’ll be making these beautiful, thin porcelain pieces and people will say something like, ‘It looks like pastry.’ Then she’ll bring up that she used to be, or she is, a cake-maker. She doesn’t just volunteer that information unless it naturally comes up.”

Gently but insistently, Braun pushes one slate-grey lump back and forth until it yields and flattens into a wobbly ellipse. As is almost always the case, she is multitasking. Gingerly, she lifts a piece of clay and drapes it over a bowl, where it will to harden into a uniform hemisphere. As it dries for about 15 minutes, she picks up another piece in the same series that is several stages ahead. She fills what looks like a pastry bag with slip, which she pipes a delicate, filigree pattern onto the side of what will eventually be a serving bowl.

“Right now I’m trying to slow down,” she says, lifting a chalice up into the light. “I’m not taking for granted that clay came easy to me. It’s just the beginning and there is so much I don’t know. I’ve always been making things, but only now at this point can I see a narrative thread.”

In the chorus of pitchers and platters before her, one can see the ghostly flickers of her more ephemeral sugar designs, rendered permanent in their trial by fire. Brittle and all the more beautiful for their imperfections, they feel fresh and familiar and all too real.

Diana Hubbell is a travel, food, and lifestyle journalist currently in New York City. Gary He is a photojournalist based in New York City.

Fact-checker: Samantha Schuyler

Editor: Erin DeJesus