Just Stay Home on New Year’s Eve

It’s December 27, 2023, and you still don’t know what you’re going to do on New Year’s Eve. That’s a problem. If you’re planning on spending this holiday in public, you really only have a few choices. You could go to a restaurant, where prix fixe menus are equal parts boring and stingy — the tiniest slivers of seared filet and foie gras, inexplicable ahi tuna nachos — that can cost more than $200 per person before you even think about wine, tax, or leaving a tip. You could get a table and bottle service at a nightclub, complete with all the glitz and glamour of eating stale crostini and dropping $100 on a bottle of crappy champagne. These experiences boast a veneer of luxury, but the crowds and expectations and lackluster cooking all add up to a pretty terrible experience.

Or, you could just stay home. You might think spending a glitzy night in the comfort of your living room is something that only weird, friendless loners would consider, but it’s actually the strongest move around. Hosting New Year’s at home is cheaper, easier, and more fun, no matter your budget. Most importantly, staying home means you can choose the people with whom you send off the merciless, unrelenting shitshow that was 2023.

NYE stay-at-home scenario #1: Fancy Dinner Party

You’ve spent all year reading recipes, researching new ingredients, and obsessively eating at your city’s best restaurants, and there’s no better occasion to show off your knowledge than New Year’s Eve. It all starts with an artfully prepared cheese platter. A very good cheesemonger once told me that the perfect cheese plate can be assembled by remembering these four simple rules, which also (bonus) rhyme:

Something old: An aged cheese, like a gouda or cheddar

Something new: An unaged, fresh cheese like burrata, fromage blanc, or ricotta

Something goat: Try Cypress Grove’s Purple Haze, a crowd-friendly goat cheese mixed with dried lavender and wild fennel pollen

Something blue: Roquefort and Maytag blue are always solid bets, or if your guests seem up for it, go for a more aggressively funky blue like Cabrales

Pair your selected cheeses with a few dried fruits, cured meats, olives, and a smear of grainy mustard. Add actual Champagne from France, or a build-your-own martini bar stocked with stuffed olives and a few different types of vermouth. This is also an excellent time to break out that gorgeous punch bowl you inherited from your aunt. Fill it with blood orange soda, bitters, and white rum for a NYE libation that even the pickiest drinker can’t resist. It all sounds fancy — and it is! — but you’ll spend way less assembling your own meal than you would out at a restaurant.

As far as the main course is concerned, prepare an entree that looks and sounds splashy, perhaps the lacquered roast chicken in Lucky Peach’s 101 Easy Asian Recipes or mushroom risotto if you’ve got vegetarians in attendance. Bake fresh bread or buy a loaf that looks rustic enough to maybe be homemade. For dessert, serve up scoops of vanilla gelato with espresso for a DIY affogato.

NYE stay-at-home scenario #2: Broke AF Potluck

With just two days until New Year’s Eve, that $32.61 in your checking account isn’t going to go very far at the bar or the fancy shoppy shop. What you can do, though, is play host to a killer potluck that makes it cheaper for everyone to have an excellent meal. Pick a theme, maybe weird American casseroles, and ask three to five of your closest pals to prep a dish that fits. If you’re too broke to spend much money on booze, stretch a few bottles of Two-Buck Chuck by making sangria with no-name brandy, if you’ve got it. Otherwise, tell your friends to bring their favorite cheap-ass libations, like Boone’s Farm “wine” or a sixer of Miller High Life. Your NYE won’t be swank, but it will be a lot of fun.

An important note about booze: There’s nothing that harshes the vibe of any party more than running out of liquor. Plan on buying one bottle of spirits for about every three to four people, depending on how rowdy your friends are.

NYE stay-at-home scenario #3: Netflix & Chill

The easiest way to enjoy a perfect New Year’s Eve requires the least amount of effort and is endlessly customizable. You can invite literally anyone you want, including just your cat. Significant others, close friends, and that guy you really like from work are also acceptable options. Make like a doomsday prepper and buy too much beer or wine, just to be safe. Stay away from hard liquor — you don’t want the person you’re trying to kiss at midnight to get too wasted while you catch up on cult documentaries.

You could cook, but that is not in keeping with the spirit of this low-key night. Let your phone do all the work and order Chinese food and doughnuts. Please note, the doughnuts are crucial, but if you must, substitute another on-demand pastry. Then, you can watch the Times Square countdown in your eatin’ pants while smugly judging all those people crowded up in the freezing cold, dressed up all fancy and pretending to be having a good time.